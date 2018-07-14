Rohit Bal Recently Highlighted Major Problems Ailing Indian Fashion Industry In A Now-Deleted FB Post

During the promotions of Hichki, when Rani Mukerji was asked about the differences she felt on the sets with promotions and PR activities, she said, “We are now given stylish and beautiful borrowed clothes to wear. We used to buy our own clothes before, whatever I can afford, I buy and wear.”

Why do I bring this up today? Because the trend followed by many emerging talented designers, in some way, is putting a bad impact on the fashion industry of India. Fashion connoisseur Rohit Bal, in a recent post of his, highlighted this and many problems that the Indian fashion industry is going through.

Rohit Bal began his post with, “I have been wanting to express this for a long time. As a player who is a part of the fashion industry for over three decades, I have witnessed the continued bastardization of Indian fashion. We have come a long way but are certainly not headed the right way. There is an innumerable malaise that ail this industry.”

Fashion and Bollywood have always stood synonymous, and rightly so, but the heavy influence of Bollywood is tampering the fashion of the country. Showcasing and publicising clothes through celebrities is now not limited to fashion runways but have surpassed and reached many movie promotional events, airports, and weddings. The number of events increased the demand, which is good, as it has provided a platform to various emerging designers.

So, how could this go wrong? Rohit Bal explained in his post.

“We have the incestuous story of Bollywood stylists and their celebrated clients adding to the dilemma. Designers (with turnovers less than half the daily fee of these celebrities) are expected to provide their creations for red carpet appearances in exchange for publicity. My question is… why can’t these celebrities pay for what they wear like everyone else and why are designers succumbing to this for momentary mileage?”

He added that the west borrowed sourcing technique is tampering the financial condition of the fashion industry. “The stylist is paid for her/his services but the designer often gets nothing. Designers should deny sourcing requests and film stars and stylists should purchase looks for events. Not only would this enhance business for the industry but also structure celebrity styling,” said Bal.

Another problem Bal highlighted through his post was Bollywood films being taken as the representation of Indian contemporary fashion. While what actors wear on the screen inspire country people on a large scale but that being assumed and taken as the current fashion trend is wrong.

“Bollywood and the disparate costumes it generates (yes costumes… because anything designed specifically for the film is technically a costume and comes under the aegis of costume design) does not represent contemporary Indian fashion. These are merely costumes specifically designed to style a script and clothe a character within that script. Unfortunately, the mass adulation that blindly follows this as relevant Indian fashion needs to be addressed and the majority who see this as relevant, need to be educated.”

At Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja’s reception, we saw about 14 celebrities flocking in Manish Malhotra. A major reason behind was everybody’s cordial relationship with the designer. Bal pointed out that when a personal relationship with a designer becomes a window of selection of clothes, the uniqueness and style game ends that moment.

He questioned, “Why does their personal relationship with designers have to be the criteria for choosing their wardrobes or putting together their looks?” He added, “Their style choices should not be based on personal equations. If purchasing designs were the norm, then film stars would look beyond their designer friends for their wardrobes.”

“Often, Bollywood weddings have most guests wearing the same two/three designers creating a uniform look. It is imperative in this context, to understand that Indian couture is not synonymous with Indian bridal wear and that couture is comprehensive and not confined to such celebrations or events,” Bal continued.

Bal also pointed out nepotism and star-struck behaviour slowly eating away the content off the fashion magazines. He said that often esteemed fashion magazines feature star kids with little or no credibility, on their covers, simply because of their film lineage.

“This trend is regressive and invariably defeats the purpose of fashion. Fashion publications should present fashion trends, styles and accessories. They should resolve to create content that aspires and inspires the readers (including film personalities) to go out and shop. Advertisers pay them for that. Unfortunately, Bollywood has become the biggest player in an arena of misplaced advertising values,” Bal said.

Here’s his post, which he later deleted.