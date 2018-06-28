Rohini Sindhuri Reappointed As The Deputy Commissioner Of Hassan After Battling The Govt For 5 Months

In January this year, IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri received a transfer order despite having completed just 7 months of her tenure as the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan. The transfer orders were interpreted as an outcome of her strained terms with former Minister A Manju and the ruling Congress party.

Rohini, however, decided to challenge the orders and finally has been reappointed as the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan post a 5-month-long strenuous battle.

“It’s a big relief, more than joy. Finally, it ended, and it ended well. It could have ended anywhere,” ” Rohini said in an interaction with The News Minute. She was mentally prepared to take it further and approach the Apex court had the decision not been in her favour.

“It’s not easy to fight against the government and go the legal way. Some officers have actually asked why I strained myself. Now, after I went through it, I understand it’s too much,” she added.

While most of the officers don’t take the arduous job of challenging the government, Rohini decided to “bell the cat.” She says, “If all officers stood up and demanded their mandatory two years tenure, then the political class would not take us for granted.”

Rohini explained why she decided to take legal action, “What is the motivation of a job without a purpose? It’s not easy to come to a new place when each district has its own problem. It takes time to understand, pick your team and figure out solutions. But with these quick transfers, you are in a new place before you know the problems of the previous place.”

