Rohingya Kids To Share Fashion Show Ramp With 33 Girls Of A Shelter Home In West Bengal

With an effort to empower the girls of the largest shelter home in the state of West Bengal- Liluah Girls’ Home, a fashion show has been organised by the state government which is scheduled for March 7, 2018, in Kolkata.

Thirty-three girls of the state-run shelter home, including six Rohingya children, will walk the ramp wearing designer clothes of the ‘Bangali’ brand which is set up by state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee has vehemently opposed the center’s decision of sending back the Rohingya refugees.

The kids chosen from the shelter are aged between 10-16 years. The interesting part is that their clothes and accessories have been designed by their fellow inmates who are being trained by Bibi Russell, a Bangladesh-based international designer since April last year.

They will walk the ramp in the backdrop of live Bengali music at the fashion show for which a Bengali band, Surma Dohar, has also been roped in.

Chairperson of West Bengal Commission for Child Rights, Ananya Chakraborty, shared the reason behind organising the fashion show. According to Indian Express, he said, “Our chief minister told us to do something so that the girls (at the Liluah home) get economically empowered. The aim behind the initiative is positive skill development, apart from reintegration of these children into the mainstream. This initiative is unique in India, where girls, some of whom are survivors of trafficking, or who are in need of care and protection, will participate in a fashion show. They will showcase apparels and accessories made by their fellow inmates at the home.”

Calling the state’s initiative noble, state women and child development minister Sashi Panja said, “Girls at the home are being trained to make apparels and jewellery. This will develop their skills. The show is being planned under the guidance of Russell.”

According to officials of West Bengal Commission for Child Rights, after the products of the brand are sold through Biswa Bangla stalls, part of the proceeds will be given to the inmates.

At present, there are over 200 women and girls lodged at the Liluah home, including 16 Rohingya girls.

