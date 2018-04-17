Rohena Gera’s Fiction Debut ‘Sir’ Starring Tillotama Shome Makes It To Cannes Critics’ Week

It is no mean feat for a film to make it to the Cannes Film Festival, and Indian scriptwriter-director Rohena Gera’s Sir, a love story set against the backdrop of a class divide and starring actor Tillotama Shome in the lead, has been selected for the Critics’ Week sidebar.

In the race to win the Grand Prix Nespresso award in the sidebar, whose jury is headed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier, Sir was first announced at Goa’s Film Bazaar in 2016 and revolves around the relationship between a middle-class man and his maid, reported Screen Daily.

It is one among the seven films selected for the feature competition category of the sidebar, majority of which are directed by women. The screening opens with Paul Dano’s feature directorial debut Wildlife and closes with Alex Lutz’s Guy. Both of which are out of the competition categories and are billed as Special Screenings Features.

Another important news being the fact that out of the seven films competing, five are from first-time directors! Wishing you luck, Rohena!

