Rohena Gera On Making It To La Semaine de la Critique With Her Directorial Debut ‘Sir’

Rohena Gera has secured her ticket to French Rivera town as her directorial debut Sir is playing in the distinguished La Semaine de la Critique (Critics Week, May 9-17), which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival (May 8-19).

Rohena’s movie has been chosen from approximately 1100 submissions. Talking about the movie, artistic director Charles Tesson expresses that it “says something deep and meaningful about the middle and upper class in India through a tale of an impossible love”.

“I know very little about high fashion. Someone is looking into some French designers for me,” says the jubilant director. She shares with The Hindu that her movie is not an “arthouse” venture. “It is sweet, accessible, uses music, and leaves you with something to talk about,” she says.

No matter how modestly the director puts it, the movie indeed addresses a major issue. She shares, “A lot of us [in India] have grown up with someone — a nanny or domestic help — taking care of us. But there is something that has always disturbed her about the equation: the thick line of disparity that explicitly segregates us with our domestic help. “It’s as a though a wall separates them,” says Rohena.

Rohena always found this equation disturbing and difficult to decode as a child. Her movie Sir is thus a throwback to all these confluences and connections. The movie is about a domestic live-in help, Ratna, and her wealthy employer, Ashwin.

Sir would be competing in the sidebar whose jury would be headed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier. Rohena recently tweeted: “Majority of Cannes critics’ week competition films are directed by women. Thrilled to be one of them.”

Rohena shot the movie over 31 days, entirely on location in an apartment in a Lower Parel high rise. The apartment can be seen as a character in itself that holds together two contrasting worlds. Rohena comments, “There is no set, it has been all about real spaces, homes, and streets.”

She wanted the characters of her movie to be as real as the location. “The characters and the fabric of relationships had to be done inside out than outside in,” shares Rohena. She didn’t seek an actor who would “dazzle with the glamour” and then have to work on “dressing her down”.

Rohena has looked at both her characters with an impartial eye: thus there is neither a hero/heroine or a villain. “I have dealt with their individual lives, given a sense of their respective hopes and struggles, dreams and aspirations,” she shares.

Rohena shares an important aspect of the film: “We have an expectation of ourselves, but put limits on our own dreams. Sir is about breaking free of a lot of these duties and obligations, of being able to fight for your own dreams.”

“It has been a long journey to find my own voice, to make the film I have always wanted to, to tell the story I wanted to, in the way I wanted it to be told,” shares Rohena as she talks about her journey.

Rohena along with Nandita Das, whose Manto competes in the official Un Certain Regard section will represent India at the Film Festival this year. Both the movies address crucial issues.

H/T: The Hindu