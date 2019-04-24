RJ Ravindra On Fighting ‘Too Cool To Vote’ Attitude As The Youth Ambassador These Elections

Youth will constitute 34% of India’s population by 2020. Forty-five million young people have been added to India’s electoral roll since 2014 and yet, most of the youngsters these days vehemently refuse to vote. The symptoms of this political apathy endanger the health of democracy in the future.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, many have been trying to make the young generation aware of the importance and cost of their vote. One such individual is RJ Ravindra Singh of Red FM 93.5.

“I have chatted with many youngsters. Some have zero faith in the political parties and told me, “We will just select the NOTA (None of the above) ballot option, so what is the point of voting at all.” So, I make them understand that even that option will make the parties aware of people’s dwindling trust in them, their NOTA option too will play a part in shaping the future of our nation,” he shared with IWB.

Popular for his show ‘U-turn’, Ravindra Singh has been appointed as the Youth Ambassador in Jaipur for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. IWB talked to Ravindra to know how he is motivating the youth of Jaipur to ditch their too-cool-to-vote attitude and finally realize that every vote is important.

Ravindra, why don’t you tell me about your duties as the Youth Ambassador?

As the Youth Ambassador of Jaipur, my job is to provide a listening ear to the youth of the city, to know what issues they face like misplaced voter id card, names missing from the voting list and take these issues to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), also to promote the voting helpline number 1950. The main aim behind all these efforts is to make the youth aware of the importance of exercising their right to vote and ensure the maximum number of votes from the city.

Pursuing this aim, I have met many people including influencers in Jaipur like actors, Youtubers, who have a fan-following and collaborated with them. They visited Red FM 93.5 studio, shared their thoughts on voting. On their platforms, they also shared inspiring stories of individuals who are crossing the biggest hurdles to make sure that they vote.

How about sharing one such story with our readers?

Of course! Like I once interviewed a rickshaw driver in Jaipur who is a resident of Bihar. And though, he barely makes enough to make ends meet, he was still dead set on going to Bihar to register his vote. He said, “I know wages for 3-4 days will be lost if I leave, but voting is my right.”

It is individuals like him who motivate people to ditch their ‘I don’t care who comes to power’ attitude and exercise their right in choosing their government. Currently, in the light of the upcoming elections, Ravindra has been running a unique segment on his show called #AbWatanDabaegaButton. Here, he interacts with individuals who are doing their bit towards the betterment of society.

I have been following your segment #AbWatanDabaegaButton and the people you present on your show are just the inspiration we need!

Exactly! I recently conversed with Mamta ji, known as the Padwoman of Jaipur. She has been helping women in slum areas when it comes to their health and hygiene and even takes them to the hospital. Making women aware of the need to switch from unhealthy and often dangerous methods to pads, Mamta has been motivating these women, who have been suppressed for years, to vote as well.

In your 13 years as an RJ and talking to people from different sections of society, what would you say are the women-related issues still rampant in our society?

The number is infinite. Like, girls who stay out after 9 at night are frowned upon, even girls themselves feel unsafe after dark and prefer to stay in the security of their house. There are places in Jaipur where the issue of eve teasing is rampant, like Sindhi Camp, no matter whether it is broad daylight or at night. Mamta, the padwoman of Jaipur, also shared how women from the underprivileged sections face violence and domestic abuse, and they choose to keep it to themselves.

Child labor is another issue in our city as the bangle-making industry is widespread and it is young children who are mostly employed in these places. They are made to work for more than 16 hours and not given any food.

Ravindra doesn’t just present these problems on his show but also takes steps to solve these issues by connecting the aggrieved individual with the concerned person who can help them. Like, when a girl was stuck in Bharatpur, where riots were taking place, she called the traffic police, who reverted her to the police station, but to no avail. Then she called RJ Ravindra and told her about her issue, hearing which he called Bharatpur SP, who then stationed police teams in the area.

People like Mamta are working for the betterment of this society but many time individuals turn away from the part they should play by saying they don’t have the right platform or the status to spread awareness.

Action mode mai to aana he padega! If it was 10-15 years back, there had been rarely any sources for an individual to make sure that their voice is heard. We live in a technologically advanced era, where things like social media, Youtube, etc. exist. But yes, you need to have the patience to wait for the change you want, as anything constructive needs time to take form.