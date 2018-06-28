Rixi Bhatia, Of A Curvalicious Clothing Brand, Talks About Love-Hate Relationship With Co-Founder Sister

The lack of good, fashionable clothes for women of all sizes triggered sisters Rixi and Tinka Bhatia to start their clothing label Half Full. Bringing diverse sizes, designs, and styles for curvy women, the brand started to bring options to them a year ago.

“Body positivity is to be comfortable in your own skin. A particular skin or body type doesn’t matter,” says co-founder Rixi in a conversation with us. She, along with her sister, strongly felt that the market, however, wasn’t resonating with this strong and confident persona of curvy women.

Exploring body positivity, reasons for the mainstream industry still sticking with set standards of beauty, and the crazy and loving relationship between partner sisters, we had a super-fun chat with co-founder Rixi today.

Read excerpts:

The brand’s existence is a sign of embracing body positivity but how else does Half Full embrace it?

We’ve eliminated the procedure of charging extra for curvy-size clothes, which has been followed by almost all fashion designers. Tinka and I didn’t understand the concept of charging customers extra for a clothing item that for size S and M will be at the same price.

And, what is your personal idea of body positivity?

It is to be comfortable in your own skin. A particular skin or body type doesn’t matter. It’s the confidence that matters.

How is evening wear being worked out for the curvy figure? The market has seen a boom recently for casual wear but evening wear still seems to be an issue.

Well, for us, evening wear works the best. In fact, the maximum sale for our brand comes from it. From gowns to jackets over slip dresses, we have tailored options for the ladies. And, in a pattern that gives a structure to them.

The models on your website and runways look, let’s put it bluntly – look real. Tell us about them.

Mostly, all of them are real women. My sister, Tinka, who has been the person behind the idea for the label, models for us too. This does connect with the audience and makes it more relatable for them.

Our show at Lakme Fashion Week this year had models of all sizes, age, skin color walking the runway.

Which is so brilliant! But, tell me, Rixi, coming from a country where a majority of women have curves, why is it that the representation on magazines and runways doesn’t celebrate them?

It’s the mindset that our society is layered with. We’re still so so so mesmerized with the western skin colour and body type that we don’t accept and embrace our country’s aesthetics.

There are designer brands that are working towards it slowly and frankly, we can’t blame them totally for not indulging in it. This is a business for them too and customers don’t buy what they don’t understand.

Let’s talk about the terminology we use to describe a curvy woman. Do you think the language needs to be changed?

I think saying curvy is good. Like, when we describe, we say we design for real women, for curvy women. And, speaking of the language, it’s the perception and meaning of words that needs change and not the language. Words like plus size and fat have gotten a negative connotation.

This negative connotation needs to be removed. The words should not be used to make a human feel ashamed or wrong. It is a body positive label. We need to be fit. And, fat or thin doesn’t define fitness.

Coming to your professional partnership with your sister, Tinka, tell us about the sibling-ness sprinkled on the work.

Tinka and I are sisters, best friends, partners, and share a relationship that is called love and hate. We fight every two minutes. It’s like we have a timeline.

On the flip side, we understand each other’s strength and trust each other’s strength. And, so, we don’t interfere in respective departments.

As sisters, we fight a lot but we don’t take that seriously. We believe expressing ourselves out and loud and not keeping to ourselves.

Rixi, your personal Insta profile is something that caught our attention as well. Firstly, let’s talk about your bio that reads and defines you as a dreamer.

Dreaming is a part of my daily routine, haha. I daydream quite a lot, which gives birth to a lot of ideas and that’s how I am constantly coming up with new ideas. And, I think all creative people are dreamers, no?

Not a surprise, but the philosophy that I live by is around dream – dream your paint, paint your dream.

The quote reminds us of the many motivational quotes that you share. They are beautiful. One motivational quote for businesswomen grappling with their work?

I upload positive and motivational quotes not only for me but for anybody who’ll come across the post. Because, I feel, somewhere, somebody will need it. Everybody needs it at some point and if someone can relate to it and feel better, it’s amazing.

One quote for the businesswomen would be the recent one that I uploaded.

Optimism. #theglassisalwayshalffull #eternaloptimist #halffull 109 Likes, 6 Comments – rixi (@rixibhatia) on Instagram: “Optimism. #theglassisalwayshalffull #eternaloptimist #halffull”

The greater your storm, the brighter your rainbow because in an entrepreneur’s journey, a storm is waiting for you at every step. But they are ones that eventually shape your successful journey. There are too many hardships and at the same time too many lessons.

One of the posts is a poem that is titled, ‘don’t ever stop’. Have you had an experience where society or any kind of pressure has tried to stop you?

I have been fortunate to have really supportive parents, friends, and family, so that hasn’t been a case in my life. However, there have been moments where a few have said things like, “you’re too old now, get married”.

Monsoon fashion tip for curvy women.

Wear colors, shorter and breathable dresses. Wear cotton and stay away from lycra – it’ll stick to your skin.

Wrapping up, essential tips to manage a business?

Planning is extremely important, and learn to prioritise. You can’t do all in a day. Make a to-do list.

I am learning on how to not stress and to let go of things.