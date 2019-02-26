Ritu Phogat Quits Wrestling For Mixed Martial Arts

Coach Mahavir Phogat and his daughters Geeta, Babita, Ritu, and Sangita were the inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s film Dangal, released in the year 2016. While the iconic Phogat sisters have shown some remarkable performances in wrestling over the years, 24-year-old Ritu has decided to give up her career in wrestling to join Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as she dreams of becoming “India’s first ever-World Champion in mixed martial arts.”

Ritu has joined Singapore-based Evolve fight team and, talking about her choice, she said, “I am excited to have moved to Singapore to begin my new journey in mixed martial arts as a member of the EVOLVE Fight Team. I look forward to the challenge of learning the various martial arts and broadening my skill set as a mixed martial artist. I have a dream of becoming India’s first ever World Champion in mixed martial arts and can’t wait to represent India on the global stage and make the nation proud.”

“I have been following MMA for a while and I was very impressed by the sport. I have always wondered why there are no Indians in this sport. Everyone in our family is a wrestler. People have expectations since I’m Geeta and Babita’s sister. I want to fulfill their expectation and hopes, not on the mat but inside a cage,” she added.

According to The Times of India, Ritu’s decision to quit wrestling came as a shock to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) as she had withdrawn her name from the senior women’s’ national wrestling camp this month claiming she was injured.

While Ritu had the chance to win for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, speaking to TOI, said, “It is quite shocking, but if she has decided to join MMA then it will be curtains for her amateur career. Trust me, I can’t believe this, Ritu is one of the most promising wrestlers in India. I hope she knows the consequences as she won’t be able to represent India.”

“She should have told us. She had called up last week to inform she is injured. She instead wanted her younger sister Sangita to represent the country in her category. We have invested so much in Ritu. It is obviously a big loss for us,” he added.

H/T: The Quint