Ritu Kumar On What Inspired Her To Design The Costumes For ‘No Fathers In Kashmir’

April 5 saw the release of No Fathers in Kashmir, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ashvin Kumar. The film’s costumes were inspired by Kashmir textiles and designed by ace fashion designer Ritu Kumar. Speaking to The Hindustan Times, she shared how her early childhood spent in Kashmir played a role in customising the costumes, and her upcoming book.

On what inspired her to design costumes for the film

“Even though the film is set in the early 20th Century, Kashmir has not changed much since and the aesthetics of that part of the world are so fine and detailed that one could really not have taken any modern clothes and put them into the scenario so it was even more imperative that someone more aware of the colours and traditions of Kashmir does the costumes for the film.

A lot of research that I did has to do with understanding the aesthetics of the stylised plants and flowers. The colours that are used to make garments in Kashmir come largely from vegetable dyes, which usually come from saffron and vegetables. Since Kashmir was an isolated part of the world and it was not easy for the people in the region to travel from the mainland to locate synthetic dyes. Most of the fabrics they use for their clothes in Kashmir are wools which are basically protein fibres.

I have recreated Kashmiri shawls for the film which were actually worn by the locals in the olden times. I tried to recreate the look of the shawls by printing them in Delhi, the idea was to make them look like the old shawls. There was a lot of research which went into making the costumes. Even though there were not many costumes in the film, we tried to recreate what people wear there which required a lot of research.”

On the key elements that she used in her collection for the film

“After spending a considerable amount in the fashion industry, I realised that there was so much research that could be done on the Kashmiri shawls and it was one of the most developed textiles in the world. People around the globe still, copy the aesthetics of the shawl and call it ‘Pasiley’, however, it is basically the aesthetic of the weaving of the Kashmiri shawl that people actually wear today. I also tried to reproduce the Jamavar shawls by getting the local women from SEVA NGO to do the embroidery and make the women embroider the very beautiful phirans they wear but due to militancy and unrest in the area at the time we had to close down the unit and had to get them made in Delhi. I used a lot of different kinds of wools for the collection.”

On how the fashion industry has evolved over the years

“One of the main changes I have noticed in the fashion landscape is that it has become much more open and aware of what’s happening in the international world. It is no longer restricted to what your mother told you to wear but it has an international as well as Indian dimension. Because of that, I think the wardrobes in India are very rich and much larger than anywhere else in the world – that is the exceptional part of India. One thing that is missing is support from the industry in helping the newer designers to professionalise themselves and finance both their collections and retailing.”

On the book that she is writing

“I’m working on a book which I’m writing and that is more of a textile travelogue. The company is, of course, heading on to do their summer and winter lines as usual for all the 3 brands, Label, RK and RI. We are also expanding into home furnishings – this was something that we used to keep doing sporadically depending upon when there was space and time to produce it. We always did cushions, quilts and so on, but now it is going to be a full-fledged revival of the Indian prints through our home collection.”

