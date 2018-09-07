Ritu Dalmia, One Of The Petitioners Challenging Section 377, On This Fight For Justice

When the Supreme Court of India in the year 2013 made homosexuality a crime again, there was anger, disappointment, and sadness amongst many, including 46-year-old chef Ritu Dalmia.

“After 2009 (when Delhi HC had decriminalised Section 377), I saw many people come out. But when the Supreme Court overturned the Delhi HC verdict, it was scary. I was complaining about it and someone told me that if you are so upset, why don’t you do something rather than complain,” expressed Ritu to The Times of India.

The chef and CEO of Riga Foods, Ritu then became one of the petitioners fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community and challenged SC’s decision of recriminalising homosexuality on the advice of her dear friend Menaka Guruswamy, who is a lawyer.

“It hasn’t been easy. I was told by other lawyers that I might get into trouble by openly declaring myself to be a criminal,” shared Ritu as she added, “Once, a lawyer said ‘aap to woh lesbian ho na jisne case file kara hai’ (Aren’t you the lesbian who had filed the case?). It was humiliating but you have to laugh it away. When I got hate mails, I began to have doubts.”

With hate mails, she also received a bunch of supportive mails. “But there were also wonderful emails from strangers and people in the closet. The solidarity — not just among lawyers and petitioners but also the straight community, parents, and friends — restores your faith,” said Ritu.

Five years later, with enormous perseverance and fight, we have finally achieved equality as the Supreme Court of India scrapped the age-old law on homosexuality on Wednesday. Ritu, on the decision by SC, said, “Any functional democracy needs human rights, freedom of the press, and personal choices. Any functional democracy has to accept LGBT rights because it is part of the freedom to choose. For me, the change in the law is the first step towards fighting social prejudice. It means we are a democracy not only in theory but also in reality.”

She concluded, “I don’t need to be ashamed. I am a law-abiding citizen. I have brought fame to the country with my skills. I don’t want to be treated like a criminal and labelled a second-class citizen. With the repeal of 377, I feel I have given something back to a country from which I have taken a lot.”

H/T: The Times of India