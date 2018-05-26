Ritika Takes Us To The Jungle Gym Where Ball Pools & Bubble Time Sum Up The Workout!

“Jungle jungle baat chali hai, pata chala hai, chaddi pehen ke phool khila hai, phool khila hai.“

Ah, if only I’d have found such a world when I was a kid! What world? Imagine a place, where you’ve gone back to your childhood, living every single dream that you ever saw.

You’re in a forest, with the jungle music pushing up the energy levels in you, I mean, that’s life. Isn’t it? And so, Ritika Vardhan gave the kids of South Bombay a Vardaan.

She created a space for children that is like the gateway to Narnia, or the ultimate playland for children. Ritika created a jungle gym for children. A fitness center for kids, the Jungle Gym focuses on teaching children the benefits of fitness from a very young age. The brand focuses on building strength, coordination, balance, flexibility, and confidence, while also developing their motor skills.

I literally begged her to become a member of her gym, and pestered her for hours, after I discovered more inside the gym:

Do you also prescribe diets to the children?

The age-group that comes to us is from 8 months to 12 years of age. No diets are prescribed to the children, and our main focus is on incorporating the fun in the one-hour class they take with us. For example, there is bubble time, where the kids try to jump up and catch the bubbles! It’s really fun!

That sounds like fun, I bet I can burst more bubbles than any of the kids!

I’m sure the kids fight amongst themselves all the time. How do you tackle the fights?

Haha, more often than not the kids remain engaged in the activities, so they don’t fight much. Of course, there are times when they are trying to pull each others’ hair out. Like, just the other day, two kids couldn’t stop fighting over these cars in the lobby.

But, for them, it’s a monotony. We teach them how to share, and make sure every kid gets to spend a good amount of time on a specific swing/ gym equipment.

What is their motivation to come to the gym every day?

Since the gym is fun and animal-themed, and they get a good amount of playtime, they are actually excited to come here every day. Apart from that, there’s the food, too. Sometimes we get pizzas for them, french fries, and try to maintain a healthy diet by sneaking some vegetables into their food.

Who is the lion of your jungle?

I think, Shanaya. She is very attentive, follows everything, and is also everyone’s best friend.

Stress is the biggest growing concern amongst the youth, how do you tackle it with the kids?

We, first of all, make it a point to not do the same thing that the schools and parents are doing. We don’t force them to do anything. If they wish to engage in an activity, wonderful, but if, on some days, they are a bit off, and would rather play themselves, we don’t nag at them to be a part of it.

Tell us about the different equipment used at the gym?

Oooh, there are the Climbing Bars, the treadmill, a rock climbing wall, the ball pool, the balancing wheel and so much more. A lot of times, at the end of the class, we also put together a puppet show. Oh, and how can I forget the somersaults. That’s just every kid’s favorite.

One equipment that the children refuse to get off?

The ball pool. They also love somersaulting & the bubbles.

One equipment you get on when no one’s watching?

It would definitely have to be the slide. My son is anyway always taking me to play on the slide along with him!

Craziest gym day ever?

The day we had a 150-student party. The entire gym was full. There was a train in the atrium, and the kids couldn’t stop themselves from getting onto it.

Is your child your idea generation source in any way?

Of course, he was the reason I made sure the entire place was soft-padded. Kids fall down here and there, and everywhere. And, that’s okay, but, they shouldn’t get hurt, as it can be dangerous.

Do you celebrate festivals at the gym?

Yes! We’re doing Easter, soon! We’re already working on a treasure hunt. We’re going to hide little stuffed bunnies around. Perhaps, we’ll also, make croissant buns. We love to celebrate festivals in an educational way so that the children also learn some important stuff.

This article was first published on Dec 9, 2017.