Rise Of The Web Has Given Makers The Liberty To Tell Women-Oriented Stories: Actor Tara Alisha Berry

In Victor Mukherjee ’s show Love, Lust and Confusion’s last season we saw the lead character Poroma Sarkar, played by Tara Alisha Berry, dealing with love and desires, confusions and perplexities, choices and dilemmas that are a part of being a youngster. The second season of the series, which has been recently launched by Viu India, we will again see Tara navigate the complexities of her character in the show. The series will also explore polyamory and how the youth of today perceives it.

“Poroma is somebody, who would have been shown in a negative light a few years back. But here is a director, who is not scared to show variations of women. They are perfect and flawed and without any judgment. Not just me but all of us have received messages from girls who relate to the character. There was a girl who told me that she would feel guilty about the choices she made of having multiple relationships and partners but after seeing the show, she found a different perspective. I really feel that’s the great part of this show,” explained Tara.

She feels that with the advent of digital platforms, show makers who always wanted to make women-oriented storylines are finally getting the freedom to do so.

“I have known makers who have wanted to tell such stories for a long time. Maybe they did not have the confidence that it will work well then because it did not fall under the formula. The rise of the web has definitely given makers the liberty to tell their kind of stories. And not just that, they can also now experiment with so many different faces,” she said.

H/T: The Indian Express