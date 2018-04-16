Ringtone Your Health With IWB’s Daily Reminders That Will Keep You Healthy And Happy

Women are known to keep track of everyone’s health except their own. That’s where Indian Women Blog comes in.

We bring you multiple downloadable ringtones that will serve as timely reminders so you never miss a checkup or warning sign. Here they are:

Booby Call

Give yourself a breast exam, ladies. It’s important to do that once every 10 days.

Get Going

A little bit of exercise on a daily basis will go a long way in ensuring good health.

The Vitamin Song

If you often feel exhausted, perhaps it’s time to check with your doctor and take some vitamins.

PMS

You should not just take care of yourself during your period, but also right before they begin.

Check-o-clock

Don’t ignore your vagina when you make a list of regular health checkups.

Drink Your Water

Bottoms up, ladies. Staying hydrated is the key to staying healthy.

You can download the ringtones from here.

Stay healthy, ladies!