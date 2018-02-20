Reviving Forgotten Pieces Of Literature, This Duo Brings To Us The Weekly ‘Daak’ Of Magic

Whenever it comes to finding an expression for our emotions, I can’t find a more potent medium than reveling in the multifaceted world of literature. But even though we are gifted with a diverse literary heritage in each language, it is hard to find translations of regional works. A treasure like this exists and, yet, is lost to us. Nope, not when Daak is here!

Unable to bear the thought of losing gems of literature to obscurity just because of a language barrier, two women, Onaiza Drabu and Prachi Jha, decided to curate and revive original artistic creations of regional literature. They met during the Young India Fellowship programme and discovered that they share a mutual interest in the regional literature pertaining to the Indian subcontinent. It was then that they decided to revive the forgotten works belonging to the last 100-200 years.

Customised stamps featuring different folks art in India (from left to right): Gond art, Pattachitra and Kashmir Paisley Shawl from Sikh-Dogra period (1845).

“Together with few other friends and mentors, we had been brainstorming the idea for a while. Prachi had previously worked on a similar venture as part of her Experiential Module Learning (ELM) with the Dean of the Fellowship whose brainchild it originally was,” said Onaiza.

They took up the project and decided to pick “deeply profound, characteristically humorous and uniquely subcontinental pieces of works from the past.” And thus Daak was launched in February 2017 as a weekly newsletter and circulated amidst family and friends initially.

Based on the amazing response they received, in May they launched their website. Today they have an active subscriber base of 300 people. Although, initially, they explored only Hindi and Urdu, now they have included other regional languages as well from where they curate content for their weekly post of Daak.

“A lot of extensive reading and research goes behind Daak. At times, I have finished reading a book in just one day because of the love and interest that we both have towards literature and would love for our subscribers to find as much joy as we did while reading these. The task of compressing the gist of an entire novel to a 300-word piece is indeed tedious, but we wouldn’t want it to be in any other way,” said Onaiza.



“Evoking the lost art of letter-writing—a patient, deliberate and thoughtful exercise in articulating one’s most compelling thoughts for his or her reader, Daak is our way of sending out letters to all the people who, like us, are looking for something interesting and meaningful to read,” Onaiza added.

When it comes to their professional life, Onaiza works with an NGO and Prachi works with the UNICEF. “But no matter what, we make it a point to dedicate a few hours every week for Daak for everything it is today has arisen purely out of our labor of love,” Onaiza said.

And taking this dedication a step further, they are planning on organizing events where they would bring together authors, poets, and anyone who shares the love for literature.

“It was a poetry reading session in seven different regional languages which was a fantastic success. At the end of the event, the audience got together to write postcards from the poems they had heard to their loved ones, and we posted them. In 2018, we plan to organize more such events, and bring like-minded people together,” Onaiza explained about the first event, Tammana Ki Wussat or Expanse of Desire, that they held last Sunday in Delhi.



H/T: The Better India