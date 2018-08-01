Review: Tikli And Laxmi Bomb Draws Parallels Between Struggles Of Prostitutes & Other Women

UPDATE: Tikli and Laxmi Bomb is now on Netflix.

Recently, the team of Tikli and Laxmi Bomb was in the city for the screening of the film at the tenth annual Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF 2018), and they visited us at #IWBungalow – remember the long rundown of fun we shared with you?

Well, we sure had fun, but we couldn’t have not discussed their plans regarding the release of the film, and with the censorship flames still lingering in the air, thought of digging a bit deeper to know if Tikli and Laxmi Bomb could be fuelling some spark, too!



“We are thinking about the release, but these days YouTube and Netflix have just as much audience”, Aditya said. “Screenings are scheduled with a couple of major producers now when I go back to Mumbai, and we will try for commercial release, but the game has kind of changed over time, and that false hype of theatrical release is dying out slowly. Like the recent Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra starrer, The Hungry, which by the way has been shot really well, went to so many big festivals, and then straight to Netflix. So we will try, but let’s see.” (Fair enough!)

Going back to our earlier conversation with Aditya, the film’s plot is not entirely serious and there are lighter moments, too, but ask him if he’d run into some censorship trouble when the film goes for a commercial release, and he’d say, “tons”!

“If we end up going to the Censor Board, the audience will be based on what they suggest, and obviously, we want an adult certificate, because our premise is only in that space. But I just hope that they let it be a film that adults are able to use their mind for.”

And we also found out his views on censor-driven action. “I find it quite sad and strange that only when an issue becomes news does everyone tend to have a perspective on it. And at which point, filmmakers and producers become most vulnerable. I’ll be careful when I talk now as I have a film coming out, but it is really unfair, because it’s like asking a woman when she’s about to deliver a child to do a protest – Either you give those nine months to your child and bring it out in the world and that’s your top priority, or then you protest.”

The screening was scheduled for later in the evening, and of course, I was not missing it. So, eager I am to share my views, but let me also tell you that it is for the first time I’m writing a “review” of sorts. And I am glad that the trend is breaking out with Tikli and Laxmi Bomb, a film whose plot and characters weren’t unknown to me when I sat in the theatre. And talk about the power of cinema, the impact of which doubles when it’s good cinema that few scenes into the film, and my mind isolated from all the premature impressions.

Tikli and Laxmi Bomb (TALB) is a powerful story that revolves around the lives of two sex workers. But does the plot focus on misery? No. Sadness is one of the many emotions that they experience, just as how it is for you and me – their world doesn’t function around it. And so where one would expect a grievous touch to the said subjective content, TALB subjects you to the odd similarities that a prostitute’s life struggles possess with any other woman’s. A strong knock at the door of omnipresent patriarchy, it uncurtains the reality of the sex world, where men exploit women at every step, be it in the face of client, pimp, contractor, or police.

Laxmi, the protagonist, has been in the trade for two decades. And though time led her to make peace with the environment outside, it’s the in-head war that keeps her in unrest. Gestures that reflect a faint senior aura, but innocent and naïvete from within, her simplicity would often find a window out of her coyness. And something about those hidden layers will make you want to hold her hand and look forward to what next. The entry of the young and cheerful Putul a.k.a Tikli, who’s half Laxmi’s age, brings with it a spark of revolution in the trade, and if you look at it beyond your sight, also in Laxmi’s personal life. Which makes it an interesting watch to find how they together challenge the prevalent system and fight for their safety and the right to self-run a corporate.

The characters touch your heart, and the woman-to-woman connect that they draw without your conscious realization will have your heart quiver in the scenes zooming in on a man touching ‘her’ without consent. Engrossed in their stories, you will find yourself experiencing their pain, laughter, but most important, their struggle to combat the patriarchal violence that draws a parallel with the feminist movement, will strike a chord in you.

Aditya has done a commendable job whether it is about the conception of the story, or his maiden attempt at screen direction. The way the characters are conceived, it will give you an insight into the thought that has gone into the plot. I could recall him saying, “The kind of reach films have, it is a platform that needs to be explored for the betterment of our society.” He clearly didn’t write TALB driven by the thought that he ought to bring a change, which by the way would have distorted the whole point – he simply chose to address an issue and let his words and direction take action. And in my raw opinion, the opportunity of having the audience at your disposal couldn’t be served better.

[I am glad that my work allows me to acknowledge the efforts of people who are making an effort in their field to bring a positive change.]

Parting thoughts? The two and a half hours made me go through a whirlwind of emotions, and I stepped out of the theatre with too many tabs (still) open in my mind. And needless to say, totally in sync with the director’s thought chain – “The story of Tikli and Laxmi Bomb speaks of a revolution that may seem too far-fetched in reality, but it hopes to at least plant the desired revolutionary seed in the minds of people.”

This article was first published on January 22, 2018.