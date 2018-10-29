Retirement Is An Outdated Word Left To Us By The British, Says 73 Y.O. Actor Surekha Sikri

The recently released Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho is garnering some pretty rave reviews for its unique storyline and the realistic acting done by its characters, with Surekha Sikhri in the role of Amma being the finest one.



A national Award-winner, Surekha Sikri is known for her acting prowess and after her perfect portrayal of an aging mother whose middle-aged son’s wife is expecting, she is once again receiving appreciation.

“I am not used to the attention, but it feels wonderful. But there are other star characters in the film than Amma,” she said in an interview with Rajeev Masand. In fact, she was pretty surprised when she was approached to play the part.

“Film industry doesn’t really believe that TV people can act. And I have not got many film roles which have such an arc-like Amma. It was so well-written, so when they offered it to me, I was like are they really offering such a wonderful role to me?” she said. “I have been satisfied doing good theatre and TV. I don’t care… I want to do my best. I love working no matter what it is, so I have never become cynical.”

As it is evident from her words, the 73-year-old actor is nowhere near done with her acting career. “Retirement is an outdated word left to us by the British… There’s no limit to your work. Do anything you enjoy! Retirement doesn’t mean anything. You bet I have a lot of work ahead of me yet!” she said.

