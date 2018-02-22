Retail Store Missguided’s Mannequins With Natural Features Are Promoting Body Positivity

Flipping through magazines, walking by the store, scrolling through Instagram – what do these activities have in common? The fact that we drool over overly gorgeous models and a heart-aching feeling that we aren’t this perfect.

The reason this feeling kicks in is the photoshopped and airbrushed images of models that are everywhere, and for that matter even the mannequins that are displayed in various stores. It’s difficult for us, with natural body features, to relate to them. And, thankfully, people are slowly realising this and promoting body positivity.

A high-street fashion retail store in the UK recently introduced a range of mannequins representing diverse ethnic backgrounds at the store with natural body features. The mannequins have freckles, stretch marks, and vitiligo.

Unbrushed mannequin with freckles.

Unbrushed mannequin embracing vitiligo.

Mannequin embracing vitiligo

Mannequin embracing stretch marks.

The figures were created in-house with help from makeup artists and are a part of brand’s ongoing campaign – #MakeYourMark which was launched in December 2017. The campaign is to encourage people to embrace their “flaws” and not let what the world perceives as perfection affect them.

The initiative by the brand is being highly appreciated.

H/T: Refinery 29