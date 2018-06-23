Researcher Subarna Ghosh’s C-Section Petition Is Forcing Hospitals To Be More Transparent

Whom does a first-time mother trust? The doctor or her instincts? The doctor is the obvious and practical option. However, with more news and incidents of doctors pestering couples to undergo C-section for money are coming forward, it doesn’t seem that way.

How do we know if what the hospital is suggesting is for the health of the baby and mother or is it to get more money out of the parents? The rate of performing c-section surgery on pregnant mothers at private hospitals pan-India is 40% today.

Private hospitals perform the surgery on more than 90% of their pregnant patients. C-Sections can help women immensely when natural birth gets painful and life-threatening. But when this rate rises above 10% in a population there is no evidence to show that it helps the mother or the newborn. It is not recommended to put a mother’s body through a major surgery unless there is a need to do so.

This high number of C-Section surgeries prompted Mumbai-based researcher Subarna Ghosh to start an online petition last year. Ghosh, who has undergone a C-section herself, put forward a simple demand to the government, which was to make it mandatory for all hospitals to declare the number of natural and C-section births taking place in their hospital online.

Sharing her personal experience in the petition, she recalled, “Even though serious complications were not detected, I was cut open to deliver my baby. I wanted to have a natural birth but had to undergo a C-section as it was presented to be more ’scientific, modern and risk-free’.“

“To discourage this trend, women need to be made aware of the C-section rates of different hospitals and maternity homes, so that they can choose their hospitals carefully,” she writes in the petition.

She adds, “It is important that even women are made aware of the impact of Caesarean sections, which truly is an emergency recourse and not a routine medical procedure. The fact is that only 10% of births should be via C-section, however, in Indian private hospitals that rate is close to 50%.”

Hence, through her petition, Ghosh demanded greater transparency for c-section surgery from hospitals. The petition was signed by over 3.5 lakh individuals. According to The News Minute (TNM), nearly two out of every ten births (17.2%) in India occurs via a C-section delivery. A breakdown of public and private sector shows that the rates of C-section in the private sector are double than the public sector.

After the petition went viral, the hospitals, impaneled under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), that provide health services to central government employees and their dependents, were soon asked to display their C-section rates at the front desk or risk losing being a part of the scheme.

Ghosh is of the opinion that while both public and private hospitals need to be monitored, real change will have to be driven by doctors themselves. She tells TNM, “FOGSI (The Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India) has to be co-opted as the doctors are the ones whose involvement will make a huge difference.” She further explains, “There are also too many unnecessary surgical interventions, a trend which a Lancet report termed as too much, too soon.”

C-section surgery has an adverse effect on the mother’s body. It firstly needs a longer recovery time and often it negatively affects the mother’s ability to breastfeed and increases chances of post-partum depression.

The surgery, invented for the safety of baby and mother, should only be taken as an option in the high-risk situations as suggested and not for commercial purposes.

Image used for representational purpose