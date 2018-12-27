Rescued By Kailash Satyarthi, Child Labourer Amar Is A Lawyer Promising To Stand For Rape Survivors

For over 3 decades activist Kailash Satyarthi has been fighting for the rights of children under his campaign Bachpan Bachao Andolan which has liberated from exploitation more than 87,000 children. One such child was Amar Lal, who is 18 today and a law student, a dream which he would never have been able to fulfill if it hadn’t been for Satyarthi and his selfless efforts.

Amar was a victim of child labour and rescued at the age of by Satyarthi’s Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA). “I was working to fix a telephone pole when bhaisaab ji (Kailash Satyarthi) saw me. I was five years old when I was rescued by the Bachpan Bachao Andolan. I want to become a lawyer and contribute to the cause,” Amar said.

Called ‘Bhaisaab ji‘ by the rescued kids, Satyarthi was immensely proud of Amar and how he has achieved his goals in life. He took to Twitter to share his pride as seeing the child he rescued standing up for someone else’s rights.

Kailash Satyarthi on Twitter Today, my son Amar Lal stood in the court for a 17 yrs old rape survivor. It is our proudest moment as parents of this bright young lawyer who we rescued from inter-generational slavery at the age of 5. He stayed at Bal Ashram until he completed his education.

“We belong to the Banjara community. We never get a chance to attend school as we keep travelling from one place to another,” Amar said, adding that with his law degree, he will bring justice to rape survivors.

Amar is not the only one whose life was transformed thanks to Satyarthi. There are others like Kinsu Kumar, who used to wash used cars in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. He was rescued by Satyarthi at the age of eight in 2003 and today he is a BTech student in Rajasthan and wants to become an IAS officer. Thousands of children were able to turn their dreams into reality, all because of one man who believes that doing good for others is his prime mission as an individual. Hats off to Satyarthi!

H/T: The Better India