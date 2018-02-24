Rescue Kittens And Puppies Compete In Their Own Winter Olympics To Get Adopted

This is for the third consecutive year when the Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter has had its own winter games for its pets. A game where they win by being adopted.

In its own version of Winter Olympics, the games for them are Kitty Hockey, Kitten Bobsled, Puppy Slalom, Puppy and Kitten Hockey. The shelter has been uploading super cute and intense videos of them competing with each other. The main aim of the North Carolina based animal shelter has been to inspire sports fans to adopt needy, furry athletes.

Animal Care&Control on Twitter Introducing the littlest Bobsledder, Dove! This little girl is a winner already and will be available for adoption soon. She got a gold medal! Watch the highlights to see why. Shout out to Gerald, our Vet Tech Supervisor Trisha’s husband, for building this awesome Bobsled! https://t.co/j9i5toyhpV

Cold Weather Games Puppy Slalom

Kitty Hockey In our second AC&C Cold Weather Games we present our Cat-lete, Ashley, in Kitty Hockey! She is hoping to win the Gold Medal by finding a new home before the end of the games.

Puppy Hockey In our third AC&C Cold Weather Games we present the Puppy Pack hockey team! These little ones played a fantastic game though a couple of them were sent to the penalty box.

Doggie Downhill Another AC&C Cold Weather Game video featuring adoptable Dog-lete King! He truly was king of the hill in his award winning performance in the Doggie Downhill. Of course, it takes a lot of practice to get that gold medal.

