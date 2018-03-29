Rescue Dog Saves Owner’s Life By Detecting Her Skin Cancer

Is your dog oddly fixated on an innocent freckle you have? Well, better get it checked as Lauren Gauthier did. She developed a small red lump on her nose and while she wrote it off as nothing to worry about, her recently adopted rescue hound Victoria didn’t. She would constantly sniff the spot which, eventually, made Gauthier wonder if something was wrong with it.

“She started smelling a specific area of my nose to the extent that she would actually touch her nose to mine where the cancer is and kind of lean back and look at me and smell it again and look at me,” Gauthier said. “It was very odd and she kept doing it repeatedly, and I thought that that was a little bit unusual for her to do.”

Giving in to the persistence of her dog, she went to get the lump checked by a dermatologist and it turned out to be skin cancer. She had basal cell carcinoma and according to the Skin Cancer Foundation, every year 4 million cases of this cancer are diagnosed. She developed the same from her habit of using tanning beds as a teen.

Victoria, her adopted dog, is a Treeing Walker Coonhound, who are known for their keen sense of smell.

“The idea that dogs can sniff out and detect different types of cancers is a poorly understood but well-documented phenomenon,” said Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. “There are several cases of dogs actually licking or paying attention to specific lesions on their owners’ skin.”

According to Zeichner, “these cancers give off volatile organic compounds that are uniquely detected by the keen olfactory senses of dogs.”

There have been many other cases of dogs, owing to their heightened sense of smell, detecting colorectal, lung, bladder, breast, ovarian and prostate cancers, according to a case report published in British Medical Journal Case Reports in 2013.

Dogs truly are humans’ best friends, there is no denying this universal truth.

H/T: Vogue