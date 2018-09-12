Requesting For Removal Of The Bishop Who Raped Her, Kerala Nun Writes To Vatican Envoy In India

A nun in Kerala has written to the Vatican representative in India, Giambattista Diquattro, Vatican’s Apostolic Nuncio (a diplomatic mission), accusing Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Jalandhar diocese of raping her. She requested that he should be removed from his post as he is using “political and money power” to divert the course of the police investigation.

“They are arranging people to attack us, and bishop Franco is using his political power and money to get higher authorities of the investigation and the government to bury legal proceedings that I have filed against him,” the nun charged.

In her letter, she has accused the bishop and his associates of bribing people with properties and other forms of wealth so as to buy their support. She also stated that the Special Investigation Team is unable to arrest the bishop because of his political and economic power.

“Being a religious sister who is denied justice from the congregation authority and from the Church authority of Latin and Syro Malabar Churches, once again I implore your mercy on my situation. I beg the Church authorities to kindly make a speedy enquiry about this case and remove Bishop Franco from his responsibilities as the spiritual leader of the diocese,” the nun said.

