Representing The Country Is The Biggest Motivation And Inspiration: Mithali Raj

The women’s cricket team of India has beaten New Zealand and Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World T20. During India’s match against New Zealand, opener Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century. In the match against Pakistan, Mithali Raj scored 56 off 47 balls and got India its second consecutive win in the tournament.

She hopes that their continued success in the T20 matches would guarantee that they would be playing in the women’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Well, I definitely see IPL in say a year or two definitely because a lot of people back at home do talk about women’s IPL,” Raj said in her post-match press conference. “But then it all boils down to the board and the franchises to come forward to get the setup going.”

“I don’t sit in the BCCI office, so I don’t know,” she added. “But as a player I can only say that a lot of people show keen interest in women’s IPL. We’ve already discussed [the Women’s IPL] with the BCCI a few months back when we had the exhibition match, and it has been successful in terms of viewership. But after that, what’s the follow-up, I have no idea, because we were preparing for ourselves for this World Cup.”

Raj is considering to quit playing the World cup in the T20 format, as she believes that with time she may or may not be able to give her best.

“I see representing the country is the biggest motivation and inspiration no matter how many years you spend there wearing the India colours,” she said. “But yes, when you also think that the team has gone through a lot of transition, and there are a lot of youngsters in the side, so at some point more than myself, whether I would be able to give the best or not, there are times when I think about the team, whether it is the right time to move forward, and I believe that now the team is settling, so it could probably be the last World Cup for me, [in] the T20 format.”

In the T20 matches, the team hasn’t always performed well as they dropped three catches against Pakistan.

“[Fielding is] always part of the training sessions but then no matter how much you train – even as a batter obviously you will have a ball that you get out to no matter how good a technically sound batter you are. It goes [the same] even for fielders. You might be the best fielder in the world, but there would be a point sometimes it happens in the sport that you drop catches. But not necessarily do you have to say that it’s a bad fielding side or a bad fielder. It’s just part of the sport,” she said.

“But yes, it will be playing on our mind that we shouldn’t be doing the same mistakes in the coming matches because at some point it might cost us. We’ve seen in the previous games, in the previous tournaments, how important it is to take catches,” she added.

