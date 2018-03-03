Representation Matters: Dating App Tinder Launches A Petition For Interracial Couple Emojis

Emojis are a vital form of our expressions now, and not only in messages and on social media, but also while we’re talking!

We want emojis for everything – fruits, animals, expressions, anger, movements, and this is the reason that our emoji keyboard gets updated every now and then. Consequently, dating app Tinder has a launched a petition that demands an emoji for interracial couples.

Tinder conducted a survey across the UK, the US, Australia, and France and about 50% said that interracial couples are not represented well in tech communication. Tinder has partnered with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian to petition Unicode (a body of technology companies who make decisions around the emoji keyboard) to update couple emojis to represent interracial relationships.

Thousands have signed the petition on change.org and a few people have also mentioned the reasons for signing it. One of them said, “I want to see people like me and my partner: two women, one black, one white.”

If you want the emoji to be part of the keypad, you can sign the petition here.

H/T: Huffington Post