Reporting Of Gang-Rape Cases Saw An Increase In UP After Compensation Was Increased, Says NCW Chairperson

The government denied the Thomson Reuters Foundation’s released survey data that described India as the world’s most dangerous country for women. Joining and explaining more in the same direction is Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) since October 2017, Rekha Sharma.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Rekha Sharma, who has also been the former media in-charge of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party in Haryana, shared the reasons for rejecting the survey findings and also brought forward the misuse of rape laws that are leading for the increased number of rapes, which go unverified.

She shared that 30 percent of rape cases reported to the NCW are ultimately found to be “fake”, citing that numbers taken as a base for a survey are not the ones that are verified. Sharma also shared that since the compensation for gang-rape survivors was increased in the state Uttar Pradesh (UP), the state saw an increased number of complaints.

“When they increased money for gangrape in Uttar Pradesh, suddenly the number of complaints increased for the gangrape — all in similar areas. So these things happen — if you study about it,” Sharma told Huffington Post.

She added, “I don’t remember exactly, you just compare the before and after numbers. I have observed that. When the Bulandshahr gangrape case happened — after that the number of cases increased in that area only.” (Sharma could be referring to the gangrape of four women in Bulandshahr in May 2017. One man died while trying to resist the six armed assailants who also robbed them — Ed]

Sharma said that a lot of cases that are reported are fake and in some of the issues, a sexual abuse complaint is added to have a hand over the case.

She adviced and assured of a proper follow-up of cases that are reported to check the authenticity of them.

Coming back to the survey, she said that the main reason for rejecting the survey is that it is based on the perception of a few people. “Perception, they are talking about — there’s no data backing that perception. I can change my perception from day to day,” she said.

She added, “Talking about violence, yes, violence against women is there in India. But comparatively, it is much less. 2017 data shows the US has more rapes than India. What has changed in one year?”

While the chairman’s numbers are correct, a recent analysis of government data suggests 99% of sexual assaults in India go un-reported.

She cites media to be one of the main reasons behind the negativity in the country. She said, “We have a free media and hypermedia. Suppose a child has fallen into a borewell. So they will cover it 24×7 on all the channels, live. So the perception will arise that government of that state is not doing anything for the child. Next day, increase the price of onions and the perception will change again. One BJP government had fallen because of the hiked price of onions. Because the media had a big role to play. Every day and night they were talking about the price of onions.”

“I am not saying all is okay, all is not okay. That’s why NCW is there, that’s why we are working. We are everyday taking suo moto cases,” Sharma added.

Talking about the quick and adequate punishments for those proven guilty, she said, “I think the death penalty will obviously be a deterrent. But the cases should be resolved more quickly.”

Sharma believes that a change in the mindset and education can bring a good change in the country. “We have to change the mindset. Whenever you see these rapes happen, somebody from this middle-class, lower-middle-class, person is involved. Because they are watching internet without any guidance, there is no parental guidance. From the age of ten, they start watching porn — we have to give them gender sensitization lessons, we have to do that first.

Actually not the class, education. Where boys are not getting a proper education, they don’t have proper work and parental guidance — so class comes in that context that education is little.

Continuing, she agreed that sexual harassments take place at workplaces but she points out that they are not as gruesome. “Of course, a lot of sexual harassment happens at workplaces. But if you compare the number of cases, and the gruesome cases that you are seeing whether it is Nirbhaya or some other such case, there you see the difference,” she said.