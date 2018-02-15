Reporter Emily Chang Throws Light On Silicon Valley’s Sexism In Her Book ‘Brotopia’

Anchor and executive producer of Bloomberg Technology, Emily Chang has been a tough act and has always brought forward real tech issues.

In her book Brotopia: Breaking Up The Boys’ Club Of Silicon Valley, she talks about the problems women in tech go through and the gender inequality that still exists, seeking to expose how Silicon Valley became a mecca of sexism.

In a conversation with Refinery 29, she talks about sexism in the tech industry and incidents reported by her that led to the making of the book.

Speaking of the #MeToo movement, she says that it started in the tech world, with Ellen Pao who had sued venture capital firm, Kleiner Perkins. She said, “I think what a lot of people don’t realise is that the #MeToo movement, in my view, started in Silicon Valley, with Ellen Pao coming forward and suing venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins. Even though she lost the case, she won in the court of public opinion. That gave women a slightly bigger opportunity to start sharing their stories, but it didn’t happen immediately.”

She also shared about the difficulties she faced to convince women from the Silicon Valley to open up about their stories. She recalled, “At the beginning of the [reporting] process it was really difficult to convince women to open up. Over the course of two years, I met with some women several times — lunch, texts, late-night calls, dinner — and slowly they started to open up and trust me.“

Emily shares that during the last two years, she came across stories that totally surprised her and made her realise that every woman in the industry is a survivor. “That was one thing that really surprised me. In a way, many of them said, ‘You know, we just got used to it.’ You just get used to a hand on your leg or a hug that’s a little too grabby, because that’s just how it is and how it’s always been,” she said. Emily also adds how women have to maintain the professional relationships with the men colleagues despite having encountered awkward situations with them. She said, “These women tell me that it’s completely exhausting when they’re constantly trying to fend off interest from their male colleagues and yet preserve a professional relationship because they still have to work together.“

She reveals how the parties become a challenging space for women to attend. While the men find it another place to show off their power, women are hung in dilemma of being deemed to a low image. Chang explained, “As I talked to more and more people, they felt that these parties were about power much more than they were about sex, and the power dynamic is completely lopsided.“

Emily thinks that the solution to these problems is to first truly understand the problem.

H/T: Refinery 29