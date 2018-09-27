Report: Women Earn Only 65% Of Men’s Earnings

The latest report released by the Centre for Sustainable Employment of the Azim Premji University discusses the current scenario of Indian workplaces plagued with gender gap, pay disparity, and the decline in employment in India.

According to the report, the gender disparities are still very high. While the gender gap varies between 35-85%, which fairly depends on the type of work and the education level of the employee, women earn only 65% of men’s earnings.

“Occupationally, women are underrepresented among senior officers, legislators, and managers. The situation has worsened with the proportion falling from 13 percent in 2011 to 7 percent in 2015. On the other hand, female representation is on par with their overall presence in the workforce in relatively high-paying professional jobs,” read the report, according to The Quint.

The paid workforce in India is still massively male-dominated. The gender gap in paid employment differs in each state. While Uttar Pradesh accounts for only 20 women in 100, states like Tamil Nadu and North-East account for 50 and 70, respectively. The report observed that government programmes like MGNREGA, anganwadis, ASHA have played a major role in increasing women’s participation in the paid workforce.

In terms of pay disparity, according to the report, it has declined across all the occupations but still remains high among service and domestic workers in comparison to the year 2011.

The report also revealed sad statistics that shows India going through the highest rate of unemployment in 20 years. And, the jobs that exist are low-paying, with 92% of the female workers and 82% of the male workers earning less than Rs 10,000 per month