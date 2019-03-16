Repeated Calls And Lewd Messages Harassing Women Are Not Okay, So Let’s Fight Them

Just like dementors (Harry Potter reference, guys!) are gliding, spooky dark creatures who feed on human happiness, some people make it their mission to harass women, banking on the easy availability of the contact numbers in this digital era. Hiding behind their phones and laptops, the culprits (or dementors?) thrive on trouble-making phone calls and messages. Since they don’t have a life, they take pleasure in harassing people by sending tons of offensive messages and calls.

Messages and calls, the heart of communication, have lost its primacy. Maybe we’re too trusting with our details – dazzled, as we are, by the magic of our devices. We think: how bad can it be?

The answer was discovered recently in a survey. Truecaller released a report, Truecaller Insights: Understanding Impact of Harassment, Spam Calls & SMS for Women, along with nationwide campaign #ItsNotOk. It aims to provide a deeper insight into the rise of harassment, spam, and phishing calls to women.

Through the ever-engaging Instagram stories, IWB reached out to the women and around 300 of them voiced their opinion by discussing the trauma faced by them. The Instagram stories included discussions about taking action against harassment calls, their traumatizing experiences, and awareness regarding laws governing such harassing calls.

We dug deeper by asking the women to share their experiences while getting calls from unknown numbers.

We tried to figure out whether women took any action against harassment calls and the results were quite shocking.

The fourth story outlines the steps against the harassment calls. The responses suggested different ways to handle the problem.

The last story ascertained awareness regarding the laws governing the harassment calls. The results reveal a lack of awareness among women.

With maximum engagement, the Instagram stories present an unfortunate reality of the impact of harassment calls and messages on women. Supporting the cause, grassroots campaigners of Haiyya Foundation, Madhusmita Brahma and Srijani Malakar shared their opinions on facing such issues. Haiyya foundation runs local level campaigns on pressing civic and social issues. Being a part of an empowering foundation, Madhusmita and Srijani discuss the actuality of facing harassment calls.

Here are the excerpts:

Madhusmita Brahma, Grassroots Campaigner (Haiyya Foundation)

What should women do after receiving harassment calls?

Generally, I would have ignored the calls or maybe blocked them. But if the issue gets serious, then I will report to the police.

After you’ve filed a case against the offender, what actions will you take if you start receiving threats?

I would directly report to the police. Under sec. 354 (b), strong actions would be taken against them.

If someone hacked your phone and releases your photos and videos, what should be done in such cases?

If we have something like Truecaller, we can easily block these numbers. But I would definitely go to the police. Serious and strong actions should be taken against such heinous crimes.

How would you encourage women to take a stand against harassment calls?

I believe women should open up about these cases. I am sure every other woman has faced the same situations. If we want them to take a stand against harassment calls, we should talk about it. Usually, we ignore these calls and messages, but it’s not normal, it’s not general. So, we should have discussions among ourselves. We should engage them in generating awareness about cyberspaces, laws and legal procedures, usage of any web application to report against harassment calls.

What are the barriers faced by women while reporting these cases?

Harassment calls can often lead to something serious. With a lot of stereotypes attached, the fear of our phone number being shared, our photos going viral on social media or maybe receiving thousands of messages on a daily basis can act as a barrier to report against these cases. Other than that, somewhere the police system and courts can also be considered as a barrier. The police department’s indifferent behavior towards taking action might be considered as another barrier.

Sreejani Malakar, Grassroots Campaigner (Haiyya Foundation)

How would you motivate women to take a step against harassment calls?

I have experienced quite a few harassment calls. It’s a fun thing for people who do this but for us, it is difficult. The trauma faced by us can’t be understood by them. The initial step can be breaking the silence. Sharing the problem can be hard, but we can motivate women to open up about it. They should not feel alone. In addition, we should spread awareness about legal actions. The proper way to deal with harassment calls would be taking help of the law.

Truecaller started a campaign, #ItsNotOk, against harassment calls. How can social media help in fighting against the issue of harassment calls?

Social media is a strong platform, it’s like a weapon. It is a good initiative but I believe that more and more such campaigns should be introduced. Harassment calls are everyday experiences, women will become aware of it.

And if not social media, on ground campaigns, discussion, and hotlines should be introduced to fight against the issue of harassment calls.

Suppose you’re filing a complaint against harassment calls, one of the barriers faced by a woman is the behavior of the police. According to you, what are the questions which police has no right to ask?

Harassment calls and messages can be traumatizing, police’s indifferent behavior can disrupt the issue more. That’s why I believe that the police has no right to victim blame.

So what can the police do?

At the personal level, I can also block or fight with the offender. But the police has to take serious steps to end the root cause of the issue. The police have to abide by the protocol set for solving the cases.

If you report this to your mobile phone operator, what is the company obligated to do?

The mobile operator should block the number. They can file a complaint against the offender. As a mobile phone operator, they have the responsibility to make me feel safe.

(Feature Image Source)