Repaying Her Father’s Sacrifice, Boxer Nitu Wins Gold In World Youth Boxing Championships

Winning her second consecutive gold medal in the 48 kg category in the World Youth Boxing Championships in Budapest, Haryana-based boxer Nitu created history on Thursday.

She had won gold last year in the World Boxing Championships held in Guwahati. As we know the journey to attain such success is never easy. It was the year 2013 when her father Jai Bhagwan, who worked as a bill messenger in the Haryana Legislative Assembly, quit his job. He did so to accompany his daughter, Nitu Kumari, 18, to her boxing academy in Bhiwani, then helped her practice and then took her to school.

“I thought he had gone mad,” said Mukesh Kumari, his wife. “Not only had he left his job, he had also put the girl in a sport that was dangerous. Who in their right mind would quit a government job?”

“I wasn’t mad, but I was certainly driven by this ambition to make my daughter a boxer,” said Nitu’s 44-year-old father.

Initially, the family managed with his savings and his share in the eight acres of ancestral land that was tilled by his elder brother Krishan Kumar. But soon they had to sell their Swift car and half-acre land to make ends meet and also to fund the education of their three children.

But nothing could deter Nitu’s father. He bought a cheap sandbag from Bhiwani, filled it up with sawdust and hung it in their drawing room so that Nitu could practice at home when travelling from her village to the Bhiwani Boxing Club, 23 km away, wasn’t possible.

“It was always there in the back of my mind that my father had given up his job for me and now it all rested on me. What kept playing on my mind was what would my father say if I didn’t get a medal. I kept telling my father he should join duty. But Papa would tell me, ‘chinta na kar (don’t worry),” Nitu recollected.

All his efforts paid off when in 2015, in spite of a hairline fracture in her pelvic bone, Nitu participated in the All India School Games, winning gold, and she continues her winning streak!

H/T: The Indian Express