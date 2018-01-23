Renuka Diwan Started Sci-Fi Wonders To Help Her Son And His Friends Fall In Love With Science

When she saw the curiosity in her son, she noticed that he was way ahead of his peers but the current schooling system was very restrictive, and there weren’t any platforms where children could explore and learn either.

This led Renuka Diwan to start Sci-Fi Wonders, an educational enrichment initiative that inspires children to explore, investigate, and discover the joy of learning. Renuka has always been fond of teaching (she is a visiting faculty at National Institute of Virology NIV & Institute of Bioinformatics and Biotechnology IBB) and started this to get children involved in pure sciences. This programme is the first to develop and conduct science & technology programs that are entirely based on Multiple Intelligence.

How is this different from other programmes? As Renuka mentions, each individual possesses a unique blend of the eight bits of intelligence and therefore can learn, remember, perform, and understand in different ways. SMART sessions are designed to help students develop their strengths and also trigger their confidence to strengthen areas in which they are not as strong. Excerpts from an interview:

Let’s start by exploring the extent to which interactive learning helps in developing a child’s interpersonal skills.

Interactive learning is not only fun but includes a lot of peer learning. The children learn to ask questions, organize their thoughts, express their views, learn public speaking, helping others and so much more. It is like “on the job” training for interpersonal skills. I have also noticed that these methods teach children compassion and breed healthy competition.

How accepting were parents of your new approach to teach science, since studying is always considered a serious activity in India?

In fact, the venture started because of the pull demand rather than push demand. I used to do such sessions only for my son, and when his friends and their parents came to know, they wanted me to teach their children as well. So basically, Sci-Fi Wonders started because parents wanted to have such interactive learning sessions for their kids.

Just like Sci-fi Wonders, what other innovative approaches can encourage the STEM education system in India?

I guess, some sort of workshops and practical application exercises over and above the regular academic curriculum will propel the STEM education system.

Do you think it is possible to design equally fun and interactive methods of teaching like Sci-fi Wonders, in premier institutes like IITs and IISc?

It is definitely more challenging, but yes it is possible to include interactive sessions for any course level in education. It may not be possible to teach the entire syllabus that way, but for some topics, it can be done, especially for concepts that students struggle to understand through regular methods of teaching.

We see few women entrepreneurs in the STEM field, how do you think we can increase this number?

We need to encourage girls right from the time they are in school. Specific inclusion in science and technology will help build more women entrepreneurs in this field.

Were you interested in Science as a kid?

Yes, Absolutely!

While growing up, what was the one thing that you disliked about our education system?

Our testing/examination format emphasizes more on rote learning than application. There’s no way to examine whether the concept has been really understood by the student or not.

Tell us about one case where Sci-fi Wonders helped a student to excel in academics drastically.

Many children “learn” to fear science or math and it is this fear that stops them from trying, which eventually leads to them finding it difficult to cope with these subjects – their fears coming true! Somewhere we need to break this cycle. We have seen many kids change their outlook towards not just science and math but to learning in general (mind you I am not saying “studying” here for a reason). They adopt a more “I can” attitude that makes all the difference.

In particular, I had this very young student who had been told many many times that he isn’t smart enough, not bright enough. He had given up trying to learn anything new, refused to hold a pencil in his hand. After several workshops, he opened up, started asking questions, declined to write but answered orally. His mother later told us that for the first time he was excited that a new standard meant new books and new things to learn! That is still my most cherished “treasure.”

Most of us developed the habit and love of reading while in school, do you think inculcating games, fun activities to learn new concepts will take away children’s interest in reading books?

No, definitely not. We read a lot of books in Sci-fi, our favourite one being “Magic School Bus.” Our session on “Hogwarts-magical science” saw a lot of kids come to the class with Harry Potter books that they previously had no inclination of reading.

Name one person or book or any experience that played a major role in shaping your thoughts and opinions while growing up.

Everyone will tell you that you need faith in yourself to succeed. But actually, before we learn to have faith in ourselves, someone needs to believe in you first. For me it was my school teacher, she had unwavering faith in me, more than I had in myself. I have been fortunate to have many teachers and guides who believed in me – and hence I could.

Name one science fiction movie that you think all children must watch to garner interest in science.

I personally love Honey I Shrunk The Kids, and the series, Jurrasic Park, Flubber, the list is endless actually.

Is there a life-altering incident or experience that changed the course of your life?

Sci-fi itself was a life-altering experience for me. It set me free. It gave me a space to innovate, be creative without any boundaries. Every year we join hands with “lend a hand” foundation and teach “Life beyond earth” to underprivileged kids at a residential camp, to inspire them to reach for the stars. It is very fascinating to see how talented, creative and focused they are. Each year as we conclude and take a “selfie” with them. Their joy, enthusiasm and curiosity touches me and gives me purpose.

What opportunities are there for entrepreneurs to innovate the education system in India?

There are many. I think the activity box-Home DIY is an excellent segment along with gamifying learning. Workshops and events, camps and kids labs are catching up in India big time too.

Finally, what is that one advice you would give to all budding women entrepreneurs out there?

This is my favorite advice “Fail fast.” Instead of mulling over ifs and buts, just try it, if it works –great if not try a different idea. Failure is inevitable, success is how you can adapt your failures and turn them around.