Renuka Chowdhary Says That Casting Couch Is Everywhere Including The Parliament

After the outrage that broke out after Saroj Khan’s distasteful comments on the topic of the casting couch, former Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary has spoken on the matter as well.

Renuka shared that “casting couch” is the grim reality that persists “not just in the film industry but everywhere”, including parliament. She expressed that it is high time that the country unites and says ‘Me Too’.

“It is not just in the film industry. It happens everywhere and it is the bitter truth. Don’t imagine that parliament is immune or other work places are immune to it. It is time that India stood up and said ‘Me Too’,” said Renuka.

Saroj Khan got into the eye of the storm for natural reasons after making the comment: “Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti. (Why are you targeting the film industry? At least, it gives you work and doesn’t abandon you).”

Though she apologized after the Twitterati addressed her with infuriated tweets, the topic has caught fire for certain. Renuka who is known for her outspoken ways herself raised quite a few eyebrows a few days ago after she made a comment on the growing cases of rape in the country by picking a line from Bollywood classic “Sholay“.

