Renu Bisht Of Vanity Cube On How Her Lazy Beauty Routine Inspired A Startup Idea

Renu Bisht dreams to make beauty services accessible to everyone, and it should be so convenient that whenever one feels like having a nice body massage or a good hair spa, one can avail it with a click on app and the service will be at the doorstep in just seconds.

With Vanity Cube, Renu offers on-demand beauty treatments, just the way you want them, wherever and whenever you need them – be it your home or your office. Just give them a room, a table, and a chair.

We asked Renu to give us a few beauty tips for healthy skin during changing seasons.

What according to you is the definition of beauty?

With Vanity Cube we are trying to define beauty as effortless. You don’t have to think about it, wait for it and stress about it. Rather get it done with just a click of a button.

Home Salon services do have certain safety issues, what are the precautions taken by Vanity Cube?

Yes. There are a couple of things we have taken into account. Firstly, we give a self-defense training to all our girls as a mandatory process. Second, we have a security app for all our beauticians, and we have the official emergency number, and their relative’s numbers are linked to it. Third, we have tied up with a security agency. In case of any problem, this company sends a person to the location in 15 minutes. These three are the basic things, and apart from the technology perspective, we also monitor the genuineness of a customer’s call.

Vanity Cube was one of the earliest entrants in the on-demand beauty space, what does the market currently look like?

It looks fabulous. Busier people are looking for convenience. Now people book an Ola or Uber even if they are getting autos outside their office. This shift in perception is leading to the growth of home services.

You offer tailored services to your customers as well.

Unlike any other home salon business, we have identified particular problems faced by the customers because of which they call you home. The expecting moms or young moms want to get their services at peace. So, the beautician who is going should be comfortable to spend that much time. On the other hand, some customers are in a hurry, so they want more than two beauticians. So, we customize plans according to the demand. We also have clients who are unwell and have mobility issues, so we also design our solutions to take good care of them.

How do your services enhance productivity of the corporate employees?

We offer back-and-shoulder massages and foot reflexology. We also look at eyebrows, manicure, and pedicure; these services are a big hit among female employees because they don’t get any time to do that at home. We make sure to have express services that are 15-minute processes, so not much work time is wasted. Relaxing at a workplace gives them a peace of mind leading to more productivity.

Any customer story?

We are in the service industry, so there are always funny stories. But I think more than funny stories I am drawn to sensitive stories. For example, there was this gentleman who called us to groom his mother, who has been wheelchair bound for ten years.

What is your morning routine?

Frankly, I am one of those lazy customers, and that’s why I think I started Vanity Cube. I drink two liters of water in the morning to help my digestive system. I think the food is very important, so I don’t drink tea in the morning because it creates acidity and ruins the entire day. While I get ready, I do cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. Then I apply a little bit of Kajal and Lipstick. I also try and eat healthy throughout the day.

Recommend some beauty tips for hair and skin during changing seasons.

It’s advisable to have a hair spa at least twice a month. Wash your hair at least three times a week irrespective of the weather outside. A lot of people start losing shine, and their hair becomes frizzy so you can opt for a keratin treatment. People confuse keratin with smoothening, but they are literally two different things.

In terms of skin health, stop using sunscreen in winters, but it’s essential to use a right SPF cream. No matter what weather it is, always go with cleansing, moisturizing, and toning. If you spend much time outdoors, an SPF 40 should work. Especially in winter, make sure your moisturizers have enough oil.

And when you are not working, what are you busy with?

I love backpacking. I don’t plan most my travels because if I get into planning I want a picture-perfect trip and that gets stressful. I like trekking in the hills, and I have covered most of the mountains in Bangalore. I have been to Uttarakhand, Kasar Devi and Almora hills, as well.