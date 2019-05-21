Renowned Filmmaker And Film Historian Vijaya Mulay Passes Away At 98

Renowned filmmaker, film historian, researcher, and educationist Vijaya Mulay passed away at the age of 98 on Sunday, May 19, in New Delhi.

Born on May 16, 1921, Mulay founded the Delhi Film society in 1959 and made her directorial debut with The Tidal Bore, that got selected by the government for Manheim Film Festival. With the likes of Satyajit Ray and Marie Seton, she was an important figure in India’s film industry, as her body of work shaped how India is viewed by Indian and non-Indian filmmakers.

One of her most famous works includes her 1974 film Ek Anek Aur Ekta, which was awarded the National Film Award for Best Educational Film. In 1975, Mulay was bestowed the responsibility of heading the Center for Educational Technology, where she made educational films that were broadcast across 2400 villages in four languages.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mulay’s daughter shared, “It was just about old age. She was 98. She had no illnesses of an aging person. Her blood pressure was fine. Her heartbeat was fine. She didn’t have diabetes or anything like that. But as she grew older, she became weaker and was eating less. She called me on the morning of May 10 and told me that she was not feeling well at all. We took her to Escorts hospital, where she was admitted for four days.

She had made it very clear that she did not want anything invasive done to her. She said that she lived a full and happy life and did not want to be kept alive by a ventilator or anything. Then we brought her home on May 14, and she was with us till May 19. At 4.45 pm, she passed away. She was not in pain, and it was an easy passage. The last rites will take place at 10 am today at Lodhi Road, New Delhi.”

