Renji Panicker Expresses His Regret For Writing Anything That Ever Promoted Misogyny

It is a tumultuous time for the Malayalam film industry. The debate on sexism, misogyny and sexual violence has never been more volatile in the industry. Finally, people are beginning to break their silence and it seems to be the harbinger of a good change.

After the assault case of a prominent actor in February this year, followed by the support provided to the accused by the AMMA, a lot of people have started speaking up about the portraiture of women on the screen and the sexual harassment at the workplace.

Actor Prithviraj recently in a gesture of his support for the friend who was assaulted, admitted that he had promoted misogyny in his films and expressed regret about it. Actor, director and writer Renji Panicker in a recent interview with The Times of India, reiterated the same thoughts.

Speaking on a scene of his film The King, where Mammootty puts down a woman, he said, “I feel I shouldn’t have written it. When I wrote it, I never thought of belittling women or even degrading the gender, it was just contextual for the film. Those who clapped for those lines have later found it disturbing. If I knew that what I was writing based on a situation will have a different interpretation in the future, I wouldn’t have written that. Definitely, I regret it.”

