Renee Young All Set To Become The First Woman Commentator For Full Episode Of WWE RAW

Canadian ring-announcer and broadcast journalist, Renee Young, the regular interviewer on WWE shows, is all set to become the first woman commentator for a full episode of Monday Night Raw. She was announced as the substitute for Jonathan Coachman for next week’s episode of Raw where she’ll be a part of the broadcast team for the entire three-hour broadcast.

Along with play-by-play announcer Michael Cole and colour commentator, Corey Graves will be calling out the final Raw before the SummerSlam pay-per-view. “When Michael told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’ I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool,” Young said.

“I believe this is the first time ever that we have had a woman in the booth for an entire episode of Monday Night RAW. Renee has broken barriers all over the place,” Cole said. “She’s reaching out and doing things that would have never been dreamed of 10 years ago.”

