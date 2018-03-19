Relative Hacks Woman To Death For Apparently ‘Going Against The Rajput Pride’

Sitting in the privileged spaces of our workplaces, we sometimes lose sight of the wars that so many out there fight on a daily basis just to secure basic rights that we take for granted every day. Usha Devi is one such person who was hacked to death by her husband’s uncle for apparently “going against Rajput pride” on March 15.

How exactly did Devi go against the “Rajput pride”, one might now ask. The 33-year-old was mercilessly killed by Mamraj Singh, for he believed that she was maligning his community’s pride by going out to work. Despite being the only breadwinner of her family, her going out to work didn’t sit well with her husband’s uncle, who himself could not sustain a decent job.

“Devi earned most of the family’s income by working at a plastic factory. The family has lost its breadwinner,” said Devi’s brother-in-law, Mohan Chauhan. The family belongs to Rajasthan’s Alwar district. It was on March 15 when Devi was killed in full public view near NH-8 at Shahjahanpur in Alwar for trying to make a life for her children.

Devi, who herself had never been to school, wanted her two children to study well and secure decent jobs. To make the ends meet, she started working at a plastic factory and that didn’t sit well with her husband’s uncle whose ego was clearly stronger than his reasoning.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Devi’s sister, Beena shared, “She used to wake up before 5am and go out to collect firewood so that she could prepare food for her children to take to school. Around 8am, she would leave for the plastic factory and return only after 6pm.”

“Around 4-5 months ago, my uncle tried to stop my wife from going to work and she beat him with her sandal… I had roughed him up, too. But we never thought he would kill her. I had warned her once after I saw him following her,” shared Mukesh, Devi’s husband. Imagine the audacity of this man who, despite being repudiated by Devi’s family for trying to stop her, took upon himself the task of doing so nevertheless.

Mamraj Singh didn’t have a good reputation in the locality and was often spotted roaming aimlessly. “He left his house a long time ago and spent his years in Haryana where his wife died. They didn’t have any children. We were told that he was of questionable character. Most of us avoided him,” shared Sheela, Singh’s sister.

Station house officer Surendra Malik said, “Singh lived near Bhiwani for many years. Preliminary investigation suggests that he had planned the attack and there were also several instances earlier when he had followed Devi.” Singh didn’t show an iota of guilt even after he was taken into police custody.

Malik shared, “He said that he committed the murder because it is against Rajput pride for women to work. What is even more shameful is the fact that the murder was committed in public place but nobody helped the victim.”

“That man (Singh) didn’t have any money and did odd jobs yet would talk about Rajput pride and how women shouldn’t work. I lost my daughter because of this belief,” said Omveer Tanwar, Devi’s father.

It strikes me as quite an anomaly that a man notoriously infamous in his own locality dared to recant a woman for doing something that he was not even capable of. And why? Just because he could ascribe it to an obsolete ideology? Did his idling around come within the mandates of “Rajput pride”? I wonder how long will men keep burdening women with their massive egos in the name of pride and tradition.

H/T: The Indian Express