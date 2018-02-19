Rekha Rose Shares Her Trying Path To Nagaland Elections As A Woman Candidate

Nagaland’s 35-year-old Rekha Rose Dukru is all set to fight her first election that too as an independent candidate. She is in a constituency that has four other candidates from established political parties. But that’s not the challenge here, it is the fact that she is a woman standing in the election in a place where not a single woman has been elected, ever!

Well, except for one minor exception in 1977, when Rano M Shaiza became the Member of Parliament on a United Democratic Party ticket. Keeping that aside, even the number of women candidates has never risen above one or two women filling their nominations. “This year, there are five (of a total of 195 candidates), which is the highest number ever. Two are from the NPP, one from the NDPP, one from the BJP and one Independent. This is a good sign,” said Abhijit Sinha, Chief Electoral Officer in Nagaland.

“I saw the state of affairs around me in the land which I hold so dear and always wanted to be a politician. So in May 2017, I told my family I would contest,” Dukru said.

But even the path to the nomination counter is not an easy one. While her family was supportive of her decision, her clan wasn’t and she had to wait for an elder politician from her village to make the decision. She was asked by many to reconsider her decision but she ignored them all and filed her nomination, opting to contest the elections as an independent candidate from Chizami constituency in Phek district. “They said, politics was no place for a youth or a woman. Even now, when they want to come and talk politics, they ask for my father, not me. That has to change,” Dukru said.

The gender discrimination, sadly, doesn’t end here. “Naga customary law, because it differs from one village to the other, is difficult to codify. But all of them give no land rights to women. No inherited land can be passed down to women, and there is no space for women on the councils. Only now, has there been some allowance for acquired land, which means only girls from affluent families have any identity of their own,” said Rosemary Dzuvichu, professor of English Literature at Nagaland University and a pioneer of the women’s movement in the state.

“In case of divorce, for instance, the mother has to give the child to the father. The village judiciary is male-only, which means there is no real court of appeal. Many talks about our high literacy rate for women, which is above 70 percent. But that is at the entry level. Nobody is looking at how many girls are dropping out. Agency is denied, and when it is fought for, resisted,” she added.

But this time the women of Nagaland are intent on bringing a change, a revolutionary one to start with. This time, speculations are that of the five women some may even win, like Rakhila, a BJP candidate from Tuensang II, and Awang Konyak, NDPP candidate from Aboi.

“As much as 80 percent of the constituency are women and youth. I talk to them about the corruption and money power all around and tell them to give me one chance, and I will speak for both of them. If I don’t work, vote me out in the next election. And I believe I am making a difference in their thinking,” Dukru said.

Well, the roads of rural Nagaland are another sign of the positive wave that is just beginning to take over. Of the three check-posts between Pfutsero and Kohima, two are manned exclusively by women, who can be seen asking occupants to step out of the vehicle, apologising for the inconvenience, checking the vehicle for bottles of liquor, which are distributed by politicians to the male population as a bribe for votes for the upcoming elections.

“I tell them to take me seriously, and I use this example. Even if a male politician is not corrupt, he will only think about a black top road. It will only be a woman in Nagaland who will think about real upliftment… whether water is reaching homes, or if there is electricity in each house. The time has come for a woman’s voice to be heard in the assembly,” said Dukru.

