Rega Jha On Alabama Abortion Laws And How Nationalist Leaders Have Always Taken Control Of Women's Bodies

  May 21, 2019

The conservative southern US state of Alabama has adopted the toughest anti-abortion legislation in the country, which will be effective from November. The bill puts a near-total ban on ending a pregnancy, which includes cases of rape and incest as well. Abortion would be legal only when the life of the mother is in danger or the fetus has a fatal condition, apart from this, if a doctor conducts an abortion, they would land in prison for 10 to 99 years.

While there has been some major uproar and protests in the state, people all across the world are expressing their strong opinions on the bill, calling it unfair in its injustice to women.

One such individual is ex-editor-in-chief, BuzzFeed India, Rega Jha, who is pretty vocal on social media when it comes to voicing her opinions on social issues, body positivity, mental health, feminism, and political issues around the world.

Here’s what she wrote on her Insta stories:

