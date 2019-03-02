Refusing To Let Sexual Harassment Dictate Her Life, A Young Girl In Bangladesh Is Standing Up To It

Child abuse – an evil that has existed for eons which is only just coming in front of our eyes as individuals come out with traumatic sexual abuse incidents from their childhood. But this issue is even more prevalent in areas where poverty and lack of development shroud the prevalent child sexual harassment happening to almost every kid.

One such heartbreaking, and in many ways empowering, story is of a young girl in Bangladesh, shared by GMB Akash, a Bangladeshi documentary photographer.

“Everyone started saying I was a bad girl when yesterday I disclosed that Sumon, the boy who lives next to our room, touched me in a bad way when I went to the bathroom that we share in our slum. I don’t care what people say about me. I am like that. I talk when I need to talk. My mother loves my elder sister more because she is a silent girl. Everyone in our slum likes my sister because she never fights with anyone or never discloses how many people abuse her!” shared the little girl.

She shared how her sister hides her pains but she sees it all. She knows that her sister cries every night, broken by the torture she has to endure at the hands of her abusers.

“She says God will never forgive her because she is hiding all the evil people who disturb her every day. I always try to find out from her who they are. I believe I will know about them one day and I will not wait a second to remove their masks. My father always supports me and loves me because I speak up. He says, “Every girl should have her own thorn like a lotus to carry in order to protect herself.” To you I may be a bad girl because I am outspoken. But I know how loving I really am, and I try to do anything for anyone. If that is the meaning of a bad girl, then I am a bad girl. But I want to be myself just as I am,” she said.