Refusing To Give Up, This Mumbai Girl Worked 15 Hours While In College To Get A Degree

“Education is our passport to the future” and yet when it comes to the equal access to this most basic right, patriarchy snatches it away from girls. Such would have been the destiny of one young Mumbai girl if it hadn’t been for the amazing courage with which she took hold of her fate.

Recently, she shared her story with Humans of Bombay and her words are proof that there is only one foolproof path to success- dream big and work hard.

“While I was still in college, my family was going through financial difficulties. My father suggested that I get a job — girls from my background often give up their education to start working, but one thing I was sure of was that I would get a degree, come what may,” she said.

So, she began participating in dance and theatre competitions and anything else that offered prize money. She then applied for part-time jobs and even though she faced countless rejections did not give up.

“Finally, I got an interview with Brand Factory. I gave myself a pep talk in the mirror before leaving and just poured my heart out to the employer. I promised her that while I would continue studying, I would give my 100% at work — she immediately agreed! Then began my routine — work shifts, college, homework, helping out at home and then work again — my days were sometimes 15 hours, but I had so much fire in me that I could have worked all 24!” she shared.

Because of her overloaded work schedule, her parents got worried about her health and told her to give up college and just focus on work.

“But I made them understand — all the women in my family gave up studying to work at some point, but where did that lead them? They took up odd jobs, got married and started families…but a woman doesn’t have to choose — she could do both and I was determined to prove that,” she said. “The day I had my HR degree in my hand, I felt like I had finally broken the cycle — I was a graduate and got promoted to assistant HR manager!”

“When I went home and gave my degree to my father, I’ll never forget what he said to me – ‘People always pray for a son, but today you’ve shown that a daughter can quietly answer all your prayers.’”

H/T: Humans Of Bombay