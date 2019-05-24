Refusing To Bow Down To Patriarchy, This Bombay Girl Gave Priority To Her Dignity And Self-Respect

“You are a girl, behave like one!” For decades, this single sentence has been pushing women to remain silent victims of patriarchy, to be submissive, to accept injustice, and inequality in the name of their gender. But throughout the years, there have been a few who refused to bow down and did not accept the pointless demands of a society that wants to mould them to its definition of a ‘perfect woman.’

Humans Of Bombay recently shared the story of one such young woman who made her dignity and self respect her priority. She shared how she met a prospective match for marriage through a matrimonial site. His name was Anubhav and he was supportive of her pursuing her career after their marriage. But when it came to discussing the same with his parents, things took a different turn.

“His parents lived in Delhi, so we decided to introduce the families there. But the minute we sat down, his father started off on how I needed to stop eating onion and garlic. I had to move to Delhi immediately after marriage – I did know that at some point Anubhav wanted to live with his parents, but I thought that we’d be making that decision as a couple. They expected me to have dinner with them every day at 8 PM. Literally, all I could do was gape at him! We weren’t even engaged and I was already being told about the dinner schedule after marriage. But what they said next, was even worse; they wanted us to have kids in 2-3 months and wanted me to quit my job!” she shared.

When her mother protested against her daughter giving up on her career, it further infuriated Anubhav’s father.

“That didn’t sit well with his father – he had an image about his daughter-in-law in his mind and I had to fit in that. His words shocked everyone into silence. Eventually, we stepped out of the room to discuss everything,” she said. “We called Anubhav out too – he understood where we were coming from and offered to talk to his parents. He spoke to them and called me in. But when I requested his parents to give us space to make our personal decisions as a couple, his mom got offended. Things ended awkwardly, and we left for home the next day.”

“When Anubhav returned a week later, we met a couple of times to discuss the situation. But to my shock and horror, the same guy who was supportive of my career was now asking me to give it up! Simply because his parents didn’t approve of it. He even said giving up onion and garlic wasn’t a big deal, so I shouldn’t make it one. The final blow was when he point-blank asked me to stop working because he was earning more than me anyway. Which just came out of nowhere, because we always spoke about starting our own firm since the two of us, his sister and brother-in-law were all lawyers. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” she added.

The only option she saw was to step back and call off the wedding.

“I couldn’t marry someone who changes his opinions just to appease his parents. I spent a lot of time thinking if I should have agreed to their terms, but I knew that being true to myself was the most important thing for me. I’m the first woman in my family to have a job – I’m proud of who I am and what I’ve become. I need someone in my life who respects that; someone who’s going to lift me higher, not pull me down,” she said.