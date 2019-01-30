Reema Nanavaty On How Indian Women Workers Can Help The Country Become A Global Leader

Reema Nanavaty, a Padma Shri awardee who is an Indian social worker, known for her humanitarian services as the head of Self-Employed Women’s Association of India, represented India’s informal women workers in the International Labour Organisation’s ‘Global Commission on the Future of Work’. According to her, the country cannot aspire to become a global leader if it does not invest in rural women workers in the informal sector.

‘It was a great privilege to be a member of this commission as it gave me a global platform to highlight the concerns of the Indian informal sector, especially the women workers. As you know, in India and the global south, a large majority of the workforce is in this sector, specifically in rural areas. The issue of rural workers was completely missed out. My major role was to bring out these voices as the Indian informal sector currently employs more than 95% of the workforce,” says Reema.

On the sidelines of the launch of the commission’s ‘Future of Work’ report in Geneva last Tuesday, Reema in conversation with The Wire spoke about the recommendations put by her in the report to make amends on how social barriers prevents women from participating in economic activities in India.

“I definitely put in a lot of recommendations pertaining to women workers in countries like ours. There are recommendations on the care economy, for example, which has so far always been unpaid. How do we convert a woman’s work, when she’s sitting at home taking care of her children or of the sick or elderly people in the family, into paid work?

Similarly, how do you look at rural workers? There’s increasing feminisation of agriculture, so how do you strengthen agriculture? What about the green economy? These are some of the major focus areas. We have to see how the government of India responds to this report. Will it endorse it? What kind of policies are framed to enable women workers?”

Recently, the Oxfam study on gender pay gap said that women are still receiving 34% less wages than their male counterparts for the same work in India. Talking about the measures that we can take to reduce the gap, she said, “The ILO gave weight to gender in the report itself. When ILO takes up programmes and policy advocacy, it will have to look at how to bring equality and reduce the disparity between the wages and incomes in the workforce.”

As most of the women are working in the informal sector, Reema says, “I think one important thing would be to organise women as workers and building women’s own enterprises. That should be the key element in the Indian context.”

When there’s a dismal political representation of women in the entire tripartite arrangement (industry, trade unions and the government), Reema suggested how the recommendation can be implemented. “I think if India wants to achieve the kind of growth rate it aspires to and if it wants to be a global leader in development, women are going to be a crucial part of that future. Unless the government invests in women, accelerating growth and development will be difficult because you are leaving out half of the workforce. Whether there is a political will or not, there will be a compulsion to focus on women. The future of work, as I see it, is in women and therefore investing in them will have to be a key element.”

H/T: The Wire