Receiving Continuous Threats, Women Choose To Stay Away From Contesting In J&K Elections

Living in a single-storied, crumbling house in Kashmir’s Wussan Village, Aasha Bhat, 59, became an instant sensation when she got elected as sarpanch in a Muslim-dominated village. She became the symbol of women empowerment, a ‘mini-revolution’ as some put it. But it was short lived.

“When I thought of fighting elections, my Muslim neighbors supported me. I defeated Sarwa Begum by 11 votes,” Aasha said. “People had expectations. They wanted to see some change in their lives, but the government did not support us,” she added. “My village is very dear to me. I can’t live outside its boundary. All I wanted was to help my neighbors , but the government did nothing.”

For the past three decades, she has been working as a sanitation worker at a local school and her salary had merely increased from Rs. 25 per day to Rs. 75 per day. She pointed out that when it comes to corrupt politicians, women find it difficult to make a stand as they are not taken seriously. She even had to bribe everyone, from chowkidars to ministers for the macadamization of a road which passes through her village.

“My village is backward, I wanted it to progress, but I am so fed up now. I have no reason to fight again. That is why I went back to sanitation work at the school,” Aasha Bhat said. “Forget women’s empowerment, my own sons mocked me for failing to help the people who had faith in me.”

In the 2011 panchayat polls, 29 women won the elections and became sarpanches. Like Aasha, they became a ray of hope for the locals who would flock to their homes, seeking the help they couldn’t find anywhere else. But this ended up earning these women enemies who were against them making decisions and trying to crumble their reign of corruption. Like, in 2013, Zoona Begum from Sopore’s Yemberzalwari area, after more than two years since her election, she was approached by a stranger at her door who threatened her that she shouldn’t have fought the elections.

“When I closed the door, I felt something hit my forehead. It felt like a stone,” Zoona said. He shot her and it hit her forehead, bore through her mouth and exited on the left side of her neck. “I spent a month in the ICU and then three more years getting medical treatment. It cost more than Rs. 6 lakh. My husband had to sell land to pay the medical bills,” Zoona said.

Now, Zoona is scared of elections and decided to never contest one as they “mean nothing.”

“It is only to parade elected representatives before TV cameras. I thought concerned women like me will take change of the village affairs and community development, but that was all a cruel joke.”

And like her, Aasha too wishes to not stand in the elections this time.

“The threat to our lives and our families is greater this time around,” Aasha said. “There are more important issues that need to be resolved, and that is why I will not be fighting the election.”

