Read Why This Screenplay Writer’s Story Makes ‘Ek Ladki Ko Toh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ Even More Anticipating

The film trailer Ek Ladki Ko Toh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Sonam-Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, came out as a refreshing promise of the mainstream cinema to show India another kind of love. While the upcoming movie is receiving all the deserved attention, the story of its screenplay writer Gazal Dhaliwal is qualified to inspire Bollywood.

Gazal started her career as a software engineer at Infosys after college and within two years, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her dream of writing for Bollywood. Until the age of 25, Gazal had been hiding a great deal of turmoil behind her calm external demeanor, fighting gender dysphoria all alone.

Gazal shared her journey of coming out with her true identity on a television program Satyameva Jayate, “I was born in the wrong body. I never felt like a boy. Even the smaller things I liked were feminine. My friends were girls, I loved playing dollhouse with them. When my mother wasn’t home, I would wear her dupatta. All of this started as young as five. I remember, once when my mother wasn’t home, and I was dressed in her clothes, my aunt saw it. Finding my behaviour extremely strange, she slapped me hard.”

It was not easy for Gazal to open up about her internal battle to her parents and she was often bullied by the students at school. “They would call me slurs like chakka (eunuch). I knew I had to control my feminine traits because if I expressed them, people would make fun. For a very big part of my life, I had lived suppressing my identity. I felt confined and caged in my own body. The gender that my body had was nowhere close to the gender my soul identified with.”

Gazal with her parents

Gazal took the first step and confessed her plight to her father at the age of 14. Her father couldn’t understand that how could a young boy feel like a girl and he thought that it was just a phase that would eventually pass.

As life went on, Gazal realised that she would never be able to find a partner. Sharing an incident when she ran away from home due to depression, she recalled, “I was depressed. I couldn’t cope with academics. Just a day before the exams, I stole some money from home and boarded a train to Delhi. I was terrified after the train crossed Patiala. There were some men who kept telling me to go with them. I got off, ran to a telephone booth and called my mother. She was crying on the other end. ‘Please come back Gunraj, we won’t say anything.’ I promised to return home. My father’s close friend in Delhi picked me up, and the next day, my father drove from Patiala to take me home.”

This is when things got real and the feeling which was just termed as a phase by her father came out to be true. Her parents finally accepted the truth of her being. Gazal decided to complete engineering course after which she worked in Infosys at Mysuru.

Soon Gazal decided to move to Mumbai to study film-making and it was during the course that she made a documentary on gender identity and things changed from then onwards. “It was at the time I realised that transition was difficult, but not impossible,” she shared.

Gazal showed her first film to her family who encouraged her to take film-making as a career. Her parents asked her if she too wanted to transition. Since that day, there was no looking back; Gazal drafted an e-mail and sent it to all her closest family and friends who praised her for her courage.

The story of Gazal makes movie Ek Ladki Ko Toh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga look more honest, as the person who had been through internal unrest of the lost identity would know for sure how it feels.

