Tuesday, July 31 2018, 02:21:51
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Team IWB

Read What This Author Did When She Found Her Pictures In Random Ads Across The World

  • IWB Post
  •  July 30, 2018

Author Shubnum Khan’s story is why most parents are scared of their children sharing pictures on the internet. “Someone will steal it and use it inappropriately” – is what we’ve been hearing but never paid attention to.

However, this prophecy turned into a nightmare for Shubnum from South Africa when a friend shared an advert on her Facebook timeline. The ad featured the former’s face, smiling through her story of being an ‘immigrant.’

Shubnum took to Twitter to narrate her agony –

“So today I’m going to tell you the story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald’s Advert in China – A Cautionary Tale. Six or so years ago, a friend in Canada posted a pic on my FB wall to say she found an advert of me promoting immigration in a Canadian newspaper.”

She then narrated the story behind her face showing up in a foreign country’s newspaper. She explained how, as a student, she unknowingly gave a photographer the rights to her photos. Unfortunately, she had no clue that those images were supposed to be used as stock photographs across the world commercially for campaigns, advertisements, and testimonials.

She tweeted her reaction and the story that followed: “Naturally I was shocked and confused. I studied the pic and agreed that it was me. Now I didn’t mind that I was promoting immigration in Canada but I couldn’t understand why my face was in a paper all the way on that side of the world. After some wtf moments, a friend reminded me we did a photoshoot a few years ago. When I was at university I heard about a free photoshoot by a CT photographer who promised us professional portraits in exchange for shooting us. It was called the 100 Faces Shoot & the photographer. He took photos of 100 various faces of all ages & races in Durban. Young friends & I were excited; we signed a release form at the start (I thought it was to give him permission to use the photos for his portfolio). We didn’t read the small print. I know. It was stupid.” She found it both funny and scary the way she was selling carpets in NYC, leading treks in Cambodia, and even looking for love in France.

She even got featured at a McDonald’s ad. See for yourself!

The writer was quick to contact the photographer who informed her that he has signed away the rights of these images to ‘distortion of character including false names’ already. This move eventually led to her gaining some fake names on random websites. She Tweets:

Obviously, she was never paid for all these adverts. However, that didn’t bother her more than the feeling of being exploited as she found these ads to be extremely ‘misleading and downright dishonest.’ As a result, she requested the photographer to take the images down from wherever he could.

She continued writing:

“…he agreed to take it down from his site since I complained as an author I could be recognized (I don’t think this was a legit excuse but it worked in making him take it down). He also said I could still keep popping up where my image was already purchased.”

“…now that I’m older and more assertive & aware of power plays and manipulation, I can easily see how we were all used – a whole gallery of free photographs for this photographer to sell and we haven’t made a cent for all the things WE’VE advertised.”

She concluded this Twitter thread by saying something that could give any of us jitters. She said, “My photo could have come up in a wrong place (I mean, the right to ‘distort photo and character!’). I hope my story is also a cautionary tale to be careful what you sign.” She adds that one must never sign up for free photoshoots, and read the documents well before putting our signatures on it.

Your thoughts?

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X