Read What This Author Did When She Found Her Pictures In Random Ads Across The World

Author Shubnum Khan’s story is why most parents are scared of their children sharing pictures on the internet. “Someone will steal it and use it inappropriately” – is what we’ve been hearing but never paid attention to.

However, this prophecy turned into a nightmare for Shubnum from South Africa when a friend shared an advert on her Facebook timeline. The ad featured the former’s face, smiling through her story of being an ‘immigrant.’

Shubnum took to Twitter to narrate her agony –

“So today I’m going to tell you the story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald’s Advert in China – A Cautionary Tale. Six or so years ago, a friend in Canada posted a pic on my FB wall to say she found an advert of me promoting immigration in a Canadian newspaper.”

She then narrated the story behind her face showing up in a foreign country’s newspaper. She explained how, as a student, she unknowingly gave a photographer the rights to her photos. Unfortunately, she had no clue that those images were supposed to be used as stock photographs across the world commercially for campaigns, advertisements, and testimonials.

She tweeted her reaction and the story that followed: “Naturally I was shocked and confused. I studied the pic and agreed that it was me. Now I didn’t mind that I was promoting immigration in Canada but I couldn’t understand why my face was in a paper all the way on that side of the world. After some wtf moments, a friend reminded me we did a photoshoot a few years ago. When I was at university I heard about a free photoshoot by a CT photographer who promised us professional portraits in exchange for shooting us. It was called the 100 Faces Shoot & the photographer. He took photos of 100 various faces of all ages & races in Durban. Young friends & I were excited; we signed a release form at the start (I thought it was to give him permission to use the photos for his portfolio). We didn’t read the small print. I know. It was stupid.” She found it both funny and scary the way she was selling carpets in NYC, leading treks in Cambodia, and even looking for love in France.

It feels like I sell everything! If I’m not welcoming immigrants to Canada, I’m selling carpets in NYC, leading treks in Cambodia, or looking for love in France. Let’s start with something light: here I’m the face for dental sedation in Virginia Beach. Innocent enough, you say, pic.twitter.com/KScqqLCoLx — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

but then I get into the hard stuff and I’m all about getting rid of those pesky eye bags. Haloxyl is the stuff to inhibit facial muscle tightening and is the buzzword (obvs) in anti-ageing eye cream pic.twitter.com/38pzU18Ybo — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

Again, the face of positive immigration in Uruguay. (TBH I don’t really mind the ads promoting immigration). pic.twitter.com/6JGr1cArhX — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

I’ve also looked for love online on a French dating website. This roughly translates to: ‘I’m here, do not click too hard I’m fragile. Here I am looking prince charming of my dreams, who comes on his white horse to steal my heart…’ pic.twitter.com/Qod17B3LSf — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

And then suddenly all this facial work has you getting attention and you’re Dina M, with a baby and post pregnancy melasma until Dermolyte comes to the rescue and gives you photoshopped finished skin. pic.twitter.com/uC0BXZfiwU — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

But also, some hyper-pigmentation just doesn’t leave and then you must resign yourself to your fate with a sad glare, pic.twitter.com/rJsKLSySxx — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

She even got featured at a McDonald’s ad. See for yourself!

And the list goes on; numerous testimonials for different products, someone spotted a poster at a bustop in London, posters for McDonald’s in India, China and S Korea, banking brochures, eye clinics, make up websites, laser eye treatments etc. pic.twitter.com/D9ODY9k45R — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

The writer was quick to contact the photographer who informed her that he has signed away the rights of these images to ‘distortion of character including false names’ already. This move eventually led to her gaining some fake names on random websites. She Tweets:

Also, I love my ethnicity varies according to whim. I’m Seng Bonny leading Cambodian tours, Phoebe Lopez from San Francisco, Kelsi from San Francisco, Chandra from California, Christine from LaTrobe Uni, Dina M etc. pic.twitter.com/p105obTnLH — Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018

Obviously, she was never paid for all these adverts. However, that didn’t bother her more than the feeling of being exploited as she found these ads to be extremely ‘misleading and downright dishonest.’ As a result, she requested the photographer to take the images down from wherever he could.

She continued writing:

“…he agreed to take it down from his site since I complained as an author I could be recognized (I don’t think this was a legit excuse but it worked in making him take it down). He also said I could still keep popping up where my image was already purchased.”

“…now that I’m older and more assertive & aware of power plays and manipulation, I can easily see how we were all used – a whole gallery of free photographs for this photographer to sell and we haven’t made a cent for all the things WE’VE advertised.”

She concluded this Twitter thread by saying something that could give any of us jitters. She said, “My photo could have come up in a wrong place (I mean, the right to ‘distort photo and character!’). I hope my story is also a cautionary tale to be careful what you sign.” She adds that one must never sign up for free photoshoots, and read the documents well before putting our signatures on it.

