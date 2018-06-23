Read What Kathak Maestro Aditi Mangaldas Said On Being Reprimanded For Not Wearing Dupatta On Stage

“You travel not just to fathom geographical distances but also to journey into the self. I have always been an explorer in life and art,” says the Kathak exponent-turned-experimental choreographer Aditi Mangaldas, who is currently unwinding at Sylt, a German island in the North Sea that is known for its long sandy beaches, unsullied air and quaint villages.

It isn’t a one-time affair for Aditi, every June she leaves the scorching Delhi heat and a hectic performance schedule far behind to be there. And in coherence to her life choices is her strong belief in creating and having one’s own space.

Trained under leading gurus of Kathak, Shrimati Kumudini Lakhia and Pandit Birju Maharaj, Aditi is recognised for her artistry, technique, eloquence and characteristic energy that mark every performance – an independent stance, to attain which, she fought a dogmatic system and a restrictive repertoire, about which she candidly talked with The Hindu, recently. “It is better to be a bad original than a great copy,” said she.

Besides dancing and choreographing classical productions, which represent a major part of her work, Aditi has attempted to break new ground by using her knowledge and experience of Kathak as a springboard to evolve a contemporary dance vocabulary, infused with the spirit of the classical. “Most of my choreography is autobiographical, which develops into a broader human experience. I want it to be felt and not merely understood,” said the 58-year-old exponent, whose lean, agile physique lends itself beautifully to classical and progressive expressions.

Aditi has always wanted her dance to be communicative, involving art and not just a set of movements passed down the ages. “My growing bond with audiences across the globe convinced me that the choices I made were right.” Which is something that not just the audiences, even the students at her Delhi-based Drishtikon Dance Company are an integral part of.

When not on stage, Aditi likes to spend most of her time at Drishtikon, where the brainstorming for her productions happens. “It is a space to hone both skill and thought. We also invite artistes to perform at the Drishtikon home studio baithaks. For a wider perspective, the young should be exposed to all art forms. I learnt from my guru Kumiben (Kumudini Lakhia) not to chain students in the name of discipline. Set them free to find themselves; allow them to think independently. It’s a misconception that dance is only about the body.”

Aditi with her guru Kumiben (Kumudini Lakhia)

An exceptional performer and choreographer, Aditi’s dance stands out for the contrast it conjures up — charged stillness and whirling energy. She has created an amazing range of contemporary work that draws from Kathak’s vocabulary. “The spirit of the dance form prevails in whatever I do. After all, Kathak has shaped the dancer I am.”

In a new work ‘10 x 10’ that was unveiled last month, she took on the role of a mentor and let her students take charge. Ten of them were given a number each, from 1 to 10, and asked to visualise what it meant to them. Gauri Diwakar related 1 to breath; Rashmi Uppal explored the concept of 2 through the Hindi word ‘kal,’ which means both yesterday and tomorrow, while Minhaz Khan spoke of sixth sense to depict number 6. Anjana Kumari presented 8 as ‘Nirantar – The Infinite’; when viewed horizontally the number denotes infinite.

“There is so much of mathematics in our classical arts. Our rhythm is based on count. In Kathak, flawless footwork is about perfect calculation. I was thrilled to see them go beyond the technique to bring in unconventional elements into the choreography,” said Aditi.

Dancer Aditi Mangaldas on ’10X10′ In a new work – ’10 x 10′ – that was unveiled last month, the senior artiste took on the role of a mentor and let her students take charge. Video courtesy: Aditi Mangaldas

Aditi was five when she began to train under the trailblazing Kumudini in Ahmedabad. She hails from a family with a liberal outlook. Debates, questions, agreements, and disagreements were part of her growing up. “My parents backed me in whatever I did. That gave me the courage to believe in myself. I was fortunate to find an equally open-minded guru.”

Talking about the time when she joined the Kathak Kendra to learn from the inimitable Pt. Birju Maharaj, she said, “I thought I knew enough about Kathak but Maharajji led me into a magical world, where art awakened every cell in my body. He used to say, ‘Love your dance unconditionally and see how it reciprocates’. My ex-husband Iqbal Kumar, who still is a good friend, knew and so does Armin Sprotte (son of artist Siegward Sprotte), my life partner now, that they can never have me without my art,” she laughed.

A few years ago, Aditi was admonished by the so-called upholders of tradition for not wearing a dupatta. Four gurus from Kathak Kendra wrote to her saying it takes away from the dignity of the dance form. “I found it extremely regressive. It’s the spine and not a piece of fabric that lends grace to the dance. Such false sense of morality has not done any good to our culture. It’s time we let the artistes and the art forms breathe some fresh air,” she said.

Aditi has drawn many stories from life. “The way I narrate them through my art may have changed with time, but the basic purpose of connecting souls remains.” Life has indeed been the best teacher for this maestro.