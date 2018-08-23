Read How This Cognitive Psychologist Is Aiding The Rehabilitation Of Telangana’s Hardcore Criminals

I am a strong believer of the philosophy that reflecting on your thoughts, followed by strong-willed reasoning, can help you solve a lot of problems. And if need be, there is no harm in seeking professional assistance. Incidentally, this approach finds place in the theory of cognitive psychology, a subject that I have briefly read up on. To quote the scientific defintion, cognitive psychology is the study of mental processes, which includes attention, language use, memory, perception, problem solving, creativity, and thinking.

And Dr Beena Chintalapuri, a cognitive psychologist, has adopted exactly the same approach and made use of the tools of cognitive science to rehabilitate the Telangana prison inmates. Dr Beena, who is 63, is renown for her work with the International Space Research Organization (ISRO), and she recently retired from Osmania University in Hyderabad.

It was in 2015, when the Director General of Telangana prisons approached her to conduct workshops for “hardcore criminals.” It got her to think about how crime is also an error, and it can be eliminated if the person has the tools to control his response to errors.

“Unless you change inmates’ reasoning, directing their reflection, you can’t solve problems. Their ideation has to be addressed. We have to spend time with them to understand what their deep-seated issues are. What kind of approach they are taking to solve their problems. That is where cognitive psychology comes in,” she said in an interaction with VICE.

Interestingly, her efforts eventually resulted in Unnati, a program that aims to curtail rates of recidivism in Indian jails. And alongside, she also started the country’s first Masters of Psychology program inside prisons, in affiliation with Ambedkar Open University.

Seventeen inmates are taking the course through distance learning. “Jail authorities gave us a lab, and I sometimes take classes too. The first batch will write their exams later this year,” she shared. Unnati is active in eight prisons, some of which have shown rates of recidivism come down dramatically: from 80 to 1 percent since the program was instituted. It has served about 3,000 inmates so far, and Dr Beena’s interventions may be taken to other state and central prisons later.

A three-week training program, each session of Unnati lasts 3-4 hours. Talking about it she shared, “We started with a batch of 30 inmates, all under trials. But later we started involving convicts too. The value they add to the program is priceless – their understanding of issues, their empathy. Inmates participate in various exercises, there is goal setting, and it makes them to understand their inner strengths.

Jail has its own culture. You have to eat what is given to you. Inside, there is a certain amount of sadness, isolation, crying, and depression. There is no freedom. Time slows down. Inmates are also thinking about their families, their court dates, and their anxiety. In Dr Beena’s words, “We should learn to appreciate the meaning of freedom, family, and money from them.”

The [Unnati] modules help them understand how important clarity is. Most of them are confused. And the program’s ultimate goal is to make them understand and appreciate others. Addressing the queries regarding the program, she talked about a class on narratives wherein everyone shares his story with others in the group. “When they recount the crime they did, that is slightly disturbing. I have never lost sleep over any story, but when I pass by a road where an inmate did some crime—that this is the place where it all started for him—it is disturbing.”

