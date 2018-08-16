Read How This 55 Y.O. Homemaker’s Passion For Naturopathy Led Her To Open A Women’s Health Clinic

An MBA by qualification, after marriage Mrs Babita Agarwal switched to homemaking by choice. Fulfilling responsibilities and taking care of the family became her first priority, and she spent three decades playing the same role.

But now with two of her three children married off, and finding things to be a bit settled, she decided to turn her longstanding passion for naturopathy into a career, and founded ‘Kalyani Yoga and Naturopathy Centre‘, a women’s health clinic. By the name Kalyani, she wishes to take people’s attention to the importance of connecting with one’s nature, and to help them in focusing on the healing of body through yoga, meditation and naturopathic therapies.

Babita Ji received her certification in naturopathy in 2007 after completing a two-year-long course, followed by six months hands-on training in the same. But how did it all start, and why naturopathy? I called her to know a little more about her journey, and she happily narrated to me her story, “Back in 95, my husband was diagnosed with high level of uric acid, because of which he complained of severe pain in legs, and then the doctor informed us about how it could affect his kidney, too. It was at that time that someone told us about naturopathy and we gave it a try. Two months of treatment and my husband was completely cured. This experience is what instilled faith in me for naturopathy.”

And eventually, Babita ji’s entire family became an ardent believer and follower of it – happy as she sounded to be receiving her family’s constant support! “It’s been two months that I opened my clinic, and I haven’t felt more happy. From 7 in the morning to 1 in the afternoon, I am with my patients, and the time just flies. Following your passion is a happiness of its own kind. I’ve always loved helping people, taking care of whoever fell ill, earlier I did it for my family and now I want to do it for as many people as possible,” she shared.

Naturopathy is a system of alternative medicine that is based on the theory that diseases can be successfully treated or prevented without the use of drugs, by techniques of diet control, exercise, and massage. I dug in a little more to learn how the treatment works, and she detailed it out for me, “If it is a stomach issue for instance, improper food absorption being the root cause, we focus on making the abdomen strong. A twenty-minute long hot water sake followed by a twenty-minute mud pack, would result in contraction and simultaneous expansion of muscles, which initiates the healing, and eventually results in reduction of toxins and increase in food absorption capacity of the body.”

But why did she decide to dedicate her clinic to women’s health particularly? “With the plethora of responsibilities that women have today, be it at work or home, they are not able to take as good care of themselves, and thus end up sacrificing their health and lifestyle leading to stress and hormonal issues. Naturopathy is the best cure for these consequences, and I want more women to become aware and to take to it.”

And keeping to her objective, to help women achieve better health, Babita ji has organised a seminar on the coming Monday i.e. August 20, 2018 at her clinic, in which Dr Kiran Gupta, Jaipur’s leading health expert and senior naturopathy consultant, will be talking to women on nutrition, body, lifestyle, and will have at length discussion on PCOD and Menopause.

While Babita ji encourages everyone to turn to naturopathy, and to not just ‘treat’ but ‘heal’ their body, she had a special message for fellow homemakers of her age, “If you have successfully completed the first leg of your homemaking innings, and have in mind a career option of interest, please work towards it. Step out and experience the happiness it brings!”

For registration and more details about the seminar in Jaipur, contact +91 9982432227.