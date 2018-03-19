Read How These Three Women Became The Three Pillars Of Protima Bedi’s Dance Village ‘Nrityagram’

Protima Gauri Bedi was an Indian model-turned-Odissi dancer. In 1990, she established Nrityagram, a dance academy the size of a village, near Bengaluru. Nrityagram’s birth is said to be a story of passion, a leap of faith, and, as Protima herself said, of destiny.

In the aborigines of Kakadu, an Australian province, there exists a belief that life began when a woman names Warramurrungundji emerged from the sea and created a space with trees and streams. She then taught the people who inhabited the space to paint on rock. After her job was done, she turned into a stone. Nrityagram has a similar story, of Protima Bedi, who turned a barren 10-acre patch given to her by the Karnataka government in the late 80s into a village where Indian classical dances could thrive.

To make it a reality, Protima (as she said in an interview a few years before her death) turned herself into a labourer. She became Protima Gauri, shedding her old surname and taking on the one given to by her guru, Kelucharan Mohapatra, who had helped transform her from an unfettered soul with a penchant of notoriety into a dancer for whom her art was nothing less than worship.

Nrityagram stands for perfection, according to senior teachers Bijayini and Surupa Sen. Bijayini, who now manages the training at the village, shared in an interview with The Hindu, “When I came here in 1993, I had already trained for 12 years. But what I had learnt matched what the then students of Nrityagram had learnt in their three years here”.

As Nrityagram grew, Protima took its work overseas. She set a challenge to present classical dance forms as an immersive yet pleasurable art to the MTV generation. And soon her unique academy’s ensemble performances began to be noticed and appreciated.

But then in August 1998, the Malpa landslide claimed Protima’s life. “After her death, there were many questions about Nrityagram’s future,” shared Lynne Fernandes, the managing trustee of Nrityagram Trust. Recalling the day she got the news of the accident, she says, “I rushed to the spot. Here, at Nrityagram, the press was at the gates. Arundhati had to come over to stay with the girls. For me, it was a personal loss. I had first come to the village to help during one of the Vasantahabba fests, but I finally moved in when Protima wanted me to manage the show.”

The third pillar of Nirtyagram, Surupa Sen, is known to work with the essence more than the content. “It is about aligning myself with the art and its deep connect to life and nature. We then begin to speak in a simple language the audience can understand because it is the essence that is being conveyed,” says Surupa. But to attain that simplicity, it takes complete submission to the art. Surupa’s story is one of such submission. She came to the village in 1990 as one of its first students and never left.

As one leaves the village, the sculpture of the three women at the entrance no more seems just an artifact but speaks of the academy’s journey so far. With Lynne at the helm and Bijayini and Surupa in charge of training and art, its legacy is being taken forward. “Protima used to say the land’s destiny was to become Nrityagram,” Surupa recalled. And Bijayini, Lynne, and Surupa made Nrityagram theirs.

H/ T: The Hindu