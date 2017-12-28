Read How These Seven Women Chefs Teased Our Taste Buds in 2017

For decades, the audience to the cooking expertise of Indian women remained restricted to their kids and family. But with time, this trend saw a change, not only did women step into commercial kitchens, they made their mark by creating a revolution in the food industry.

So with 2017 coming to an end, we thought of plating up for you the achievements of seven superwomen-chefs of India, who cooked and served tons of inspiration alongside sumptuous food. Scroll on; you don’t want to be missing out on this beautiful assorted platter:

Ritu Dalmia

Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur, Ritu Dalmia, established her first restaurant ‘Diva’, a popular Italian go-to place for Delhities, in the year 2000. And having played a successful inning for over a decade, this year Ritu opened her first restaurant in Milan, ‘Cittamani’, that got another feather added to the chef’s hat – Virat and Anushka’s wedding menu charge!

Sanjana Patel

Chef, Chocolatier and Pâttisier, Sanjana Patel runs an exquisite dessert lab, La Folie, in the heart of Mumbai. Known for her intricately designed sumptuous cakes, Sanjana got titled as one of the most Instagram savvy chefs in 2017.

30 mins to go!!! 💃😀 First time for me TV….So so chuffed to be the first woman pressure test judge on @masterchefindia @starplus and that too on the special #Diwali episode Thank you @endemolshineind #cheflife #mumbai #iLuvMyJob #happydiwali

Nita Mehta

Authored over 400 cookbooks, won national-international awards, and judged multiple competitions, Nita Mehta runs a Culinary Academy in Delhi, a Restaurant in Ludhiana, and not to mention, her own publishing house. How did she add to the star power of her 2017 gourmet experiences? She launched her own range of spices, ‘Nita Mehta Spices’, the recipes of which are created, tested, and perfected by the veteran chef herself.

Pooja Dhingra

The Macaron Queen of India, Pooja Dhingra, is the owner-chef at Le15 Patisserie, Mumbai. A favourite of celebrities and of all those who love finding a taste of Paris in their desserts, Pooja was on a roll throughout the year adding new exotic macaron flavours on the Le 15 Café menu. She won the ‘Innovator of the Year’ at the Top Restaurant Awards hosted by CN Traveller India, earlier this month, and was also one of the seven women invitees at the Obama Foundation Townhall.

Cake lady 🎂🤷🏽‍♀️

Anahita Dhondy

Chef manager at Soda Bottle Opener Wala in Delhi, Anahita started off with icing her first cake at the age of 10. Following her Parsi roots, she went on to don the chef’s apron at her family run famous eatery, and gave the menu a twist by adding a variety of authentic Parsi dishes. This year saw Anahita busy running around her food plating workshops in Gurugram, and alongside she also launched her website www.anahitadhondy.com.

Rakhee Vaswani

Often compared to Nigella Lawson, Rakhee is called the ‘Desi Nigella’. She started out of a small food studio in her garage, and now runs an academy! Certified from Le Cordon Bleu at Gordon Ramsey’s Tante Marie in London, this year, Rakhee opened her academy, ‘The Palate Culinary’.

“Cooking myself or teaching, food is therapeutic for me. And I am always working towards instilling the same love in my students.” The culinary expert has also written a book, is a food consultant, and hosts a TV show, too.

Being a chef is so liberating because it gives me the power to make people happy! 👑 No one is born a great cook, one learns by doing. Happy #InternationalChefsDay to all those who have learned, cooked, baked, fed and shared with all thier passion and love being the main ingredients to make innumerable palates happy ❤ Couldn't have found a better way to wish you all a #HappyNewYear – May this year be filled with delicious flavours of joy ☄ Wardrobe courtesy – @houseofmasaba 😍

Tejasvi Chandela

Le Cordon Bleu graduate, Tejasvi is the founder-chef of Dzurt Patisserie in Jaipur. But apart from her aesthetic range of desserts, she is also known for her artisanal chocolate collection ‘All Things Chocolate’. This year, Tejasvi opened a branch of Dzurt in Delhi, and was also featured in Elle India for being on one of the finalist teams at the ‘World’s most experimental bartender Challenge’.